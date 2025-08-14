Record A-Level results at Rugby Free Secondary School

Year 13 students at Rugby Free Secondary School are proudly celebrating the Sixth Form’s third year of A Level results, which were again the best in their history, further improving on what was a great set of results in the previous year.

Sixth Formers at RFSS yet again secured results that ensured that students, staff, parents and carers were overjoyed with their achievements, and demonstrated that the Sixth Form continues to thrive in terms of both popularity and outcomes.

As per ALPS’ latest projection, the Sixth Form sits provisionally within the top 20% of Sixth Forms in the country, for progress.

In this set of results, students excelled in both Academic and Vocational qualifications, as well as within English Language and Maths resits.

On top of this, the Sixth Form achieved excellent outcomes in terms of destinations, with students securing University places across the country.

Students performed particularly well in the following subjects:

Physics

Chemistry

English Language and Literature

History

Sociology

Health & Social Care

Digital Media

Further Mathematics

Psychology

Extended Project (EPQ)

There were numerous success stories to be found within Rugby Free Sixth Form, with a cluster of the highlights being as follows:

Daniel B: A*, A, A, A, A

Calvin T: A, A, A, A

Steffi M: A, A, A, Distinction*

Sharon A: A*, A, A, B

Jacob W: A, A, B, B

Denise V: A, A, B, B

Jess P: A, A, B, B

Sam G: A, Distinction*, Distinction*

Lola C: A*, A, B

Amelia E: A*, A, B, C

Kosay A: Distinction*, Distinction, Distinction

Ryan G: A, Distinction*, Distinction*, C

Headteacher Iain Green praised all Year 13 students in this cohort, and reflected on another pleasing set of individual and collective achievements: “Well done to our Year 13 students, who have worked so hard to achieve what they have achieved. It has been amazing to once again see so many happy faces this morning; our students deserve their successes.

There has been a trajectory of continued improvement within our Sixth Form, and to better what we achieved last year, shows that we are on the right path as a school. I’d like to pay tribute to our staff, who continuously go above-and-beyond to make results like this happen.”

He continued: “We wish everyone the best of luck in the next stage of their lives, whatever path they choose to take. We are so proud of everyone that has been involved with this set of results.”

Head of Sixth Form, Mitch Chadwick, also paid tribute to the cohort of leavers: “We are extremely proud of our students, who have been so hard-working and resilient over the course of the past two years. We know that this is not the easiest time to be a teenager, so their achievements mean even more to both them and us. Once again, our Year 13 students have set the bar high for other year groups to follow, and it is great to see so many thrilled students receiving places at their first-choice Universities.”

“We feel the Sixth Form, like the main school, is moving from strength-to-strength, and we are confident that we are putting students on the right pathways for successful careers. Both the Sixth Form team and I wish them every success at University and/or in the wider-world.”

CEO of Triumph Learning Trust, Sarah Malam, added: "I am absolutely delighted with the achievements at RFSS this year, which reflect the dedication, ambition, and hard work of our students, the unwavering commitment of our staff, and the strong, collaborative leadership within the school. RFSS is a special place where high expectations are matched with strong relationships, creating an environment where students are inspired, supported, and challenged to achieve their dreams and aspirations. Staff and students work side by side, driven by a shared belief that success is possible for everyone. These results are testament to all that goes on at Rugby Free Secondary School.”

1 . Rugby Free Secondary School A-Level results 2025 Assistant Head of Sixth Form Miss Bagnall with happy students at RFSS. Photo: Submitted

2 . Rugby Free Secondary School A-Level results 2025 Head of Sixth Form Mr Chadwick with happy students at RFSS. Photo: Submitted

3 . Rugby Free Secondary School A-Level results 2025 Head of Sixth Form Mr Chadwick with happy students at RFSS. Photo: Submitted

4 . Rugby Free Secondary School A-Level results 2025 Mr Chadwick and Miss Bagnall with happy students at RFSS. Photo: Submitted