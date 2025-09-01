Record-breaking care home resident recreates motorbike from memory – with help from 3D printing and a remarkable past

A former world speed record holder living with dementia has completed an extraordinary project to recreate the iconic motorbike that made him famous - using the power of memory, engineering logic and a 3D printer.

John Fletcher, a resident at Studley Rose, a Macc Care Group home in Studley near Redditch, lives with dementia - despite this he embarked on a mission to replicate the BSA Bullet 500 motorcycle that saw him set the land speed record on the Isle of Man in the 1950s, where he worked as a test pilot for BSA Motorcycles.

The initiative - dubbed ‘Memento’ - is more than just a model build, but a memory-led project that has allowed John to reconnect with his past in remarkable detail, using reference photographs and new skills in 3D printing to carefully construct a scale replica of the very bike he once rode to history.

Despite challenges with short-term memory, John’s long-term recall proved astounding during the project. Drawing on his background in engineering and deep-rooted passion for classic motorcycles, he has worked with Macc Care’s Activities Coordinator, Ben Line to oversee the slicing, printing and assembly of the bike’s intricate parts.

John Fletcher watching his motorbike be printed

Ben said: “It’s been a privilege to support John with the Memento project. His memory for technical detail is incredible, the angles, ratios, even the sound the engine should make. Watching him share that knowledge, and undertake the build himself, has been genuinely moving. He lit up when we powered up the 3D printer to print the individual parts. You could see the pride in every step.”

John’s family have been deeply touched by the project. His children and grandchildren described the replica as “a work of art” and were astounded by the clarity of his memory and the craftsmanship on display.

The project has also helped to stimulate his cognition, promote dexterity and build emotional connection.

Bhav Amlani, Director of Macc Care Group, which operates 16 care homes across the Midlands, said: “John’s journey encapsulates everything we aim to do across our homes, to support each person’s identity, celebrate their life stories and provide opportunities for self-expression. This project has unlocked a part of John that might otherwise have been hidden. It’s inspiring, and we’re so proud of what he’s achieved.”

John Fletcher's motorbike

Macc Care’s approach to personalised care places memory and meaning at the heart of every interaction. Through initiatives like Memento, residents are supported to live not just comfortably, but purposefully - with every effort made to connect their present with the passions that shaped their past.