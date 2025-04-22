Record entry for Leamington photographic exhibition
Some 240 prints and digital images will be on display as part of Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s annual exhibition, which is free to visit, from Saturday until May 4.
LSPS is one of the largest and most active photographic clubs in the Midlands, with more than 100 members and 15 special interest groups, ranging from landscape to macro and abstract to street.
This year the exhibition showcases pictures by around half of LSPS’s members, including all the winning and highly-placed images from its annual competition.
That was judged by Nat Coalson, a locally-based professional fine art photographer who runs Gallery Photiq in Leamington with his wife Ruth.
Of the entries, Nat said: “Seeing the quality of the images has been really inspiring. A great photo does not happen by accident, this is a journey without an end.
“I’m honoured to have been asked to judge such a fantastic body of work, and we are fortunate to have a photography club with such skill and talent here in Leamington.”
That sentiment was echoed by LSPS chairman Peter Chappell, who said of the exhibition: “The number of entries and the quality of the work is testament to the success of LSPS in encouraging members to develop their photographic journeys.”
The exhibition will be officially opened by the Deputy Mayor of Leamington, Coun Ruggy Singh, on Friday, when he will present awards to the winners in the annual competition and other competitions held throughout the LSPS season.
The winning entries, which will be on show alongside other highly-placed and submitted images, are:
Club Level Digital Image: Teamwork by Winnie Liu
Club Level Print: Mute Swan by David Child
Portrait Print: Welcoming the Passengers by Keith Roberts
Local Scene: Summer Loving (Jephson Gardens) by Mike Kupczenko
Colour Print: Chesil Beach by Richard Earp
Digital Image: Northern Light by Hugh Matthews
Monochrome Print: Scorched Tree by Gareth Seglenieks
Natural History Print: Low Key Chimp by Rob Musgrove
Natural History Digital Image: Kingfisher at Union Wharf by Jonathan Corbett
Landscape Print: Workers Meeting Place by Rogert Lickfold
The exhibition at All Saints’ in Victoria Terrace, Leamington, is open from Saturday, April 26 until Sunday, May 4, from 10.30am to 5.30pm and from midday until 5pm on Sundays.
For anyone unable to attend, once it has opened, it will be available to view online at lsps.org.uk where information about Leamington Spa Photographic Society can also be found.