Record entry for Leamington photographic exhibition

Anyone interested in photography will be in for a treat at Leamington’s All Saints’ Parish Church, where a record number of pictures will be on view from this weekend.

Some 240 prints and digital images will be on display as part of Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s annual exhibition, which is free to visit, from Saturday until May 4.

LSPS is one of the largest and most active photographic clubs in the Midlands, with more than 100 members and 15 special interest groups, ranging from landscape to macro and abstract to street.

This year the exhibition showcases pictures by around half of LSPS’s members, including all the winning and highly-placed images from its annual competition.

Mute Swan

That was judged by Nat Coalson, a locally-based professional fine art photographer who runs Gallery Photiq in Leamington with his wife Ruth.

Of the entries, Nat said: “Seeing the quality of the images has been really inspiring. A great photo does not happen by accident, this is a journey without an end.

“I’m honoured to have been asked to judge such a fantastic body of work, and we are fortunate to have a photography club with such skill and talent here in Leamington.”

That sentiment was echoed by LSPS chairman Peter Chappell, who said of the exhibition: “The number of entries and the quality of the work is testament to the success of LSPS in encouraging members to develop their photographic journeys.”

Chesil Beach

The exhibition will be officially opened by the Deputy Mayor of Leamington, Coun Ruggy Singh, on Friday, when he will present awards to the winners in the annual competition and other competitions held throughout the LSPS season.

The winning entries, which will be on show alongside other highly-placed and submitted images, are:

Club Level Digital Image: Teamwork by Winnie Liu

Club Level Print: Mute Swan by David Child

Kingfisher at Union Wharf

Portrait Print: Welcoming the Passengers by Keith Roberts

Local Scene: Summer Loving (Jephson Gardens) by Mike Kupczenko

Colour Print: Chesil Beach by Richard Earp

Digital Image: Northern Light by Hugh Matthews

Summer Loving (Jephson Gardens) - winner of the Leamington Morning News Trophy for local scenes

Monochrome Print: Scorched Tree by Gareth Seglenieks

Natural History Print: Low Key Chimp by Rob Musgrove

Natural History Digital Image: Kingfisher at Union Wharf by Jonathan Corbett

Landscape Print: Workers Meeting Place by Rogert Lickfold

The exhibition at All Saints’ in Victoria Terrace, Leamington, is open from Saturday, April 26 until Sunday, May 4, from 10.30am to 5.30pm and from midday until 5pm on Sundays.

For anyone unable to attend, once it has opened, it will be available to view online at lsps.org.uk where information about Leamington Spa Photographic Society can also be found.