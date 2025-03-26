Record music scholarship awards at Dunchurch Prep School

Pupils at Bilton Grange Preparatory School in Dunchurch have achieved a record number of Music Scholarships.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine children have been awarded the scholarships to four of the UK’s top independent schools: Downe House, Stowe, Repton and Rugby. This is the highest number of Music Scholarships ever achieved by Bilton Grange pupils.

More than 230 music lessons are scheduled at the school each week and more than 60 per cent of the pupils learn to play at least one instrument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Bilton Grange, Gareth Jones said: This is a huge achievement and I am very proud of the children and our dedicated team of music staff. But it’s not only been a record year for Music Scholarships, our 6th formers have achieved a total of 34 scholarships this year spread across the curriculum to include academic, music, drama, sport and swimming awards.”