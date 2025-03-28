Record number of music scholarship awards at Dunchurch prep school

By Rugby Advertiser Reporter
Published 28th Mar 2025, 13:35 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 13:43 BST
Pupils at Bilton Grange Preparatory School in Dunchurch have achieved a record number of music scholarships.

Nine children have been awarded the scholarships to four of the UK’s top independent schools: Downe House, Stowe, Repton and Rugby.

This is the highest number of music scholarships ever achieved by Bilton Grange pupils.

More than 230 music lessons are scheduled at the school each week and more than 60 per cent of the pupils learn to play at least one instrument.

The Bilton Grange pupils who achieved a record number of Music Scholarships this year.

Head of Bilton Grange, Gareth Jones said: "This is a huge achievement and I am very proud of the children and our dedicated team of music staff.

"But it’s not only been a record year for Music Scholarships, our 6th formers have achieved a total of 34 scholarships this year spread across the curriculum to include academic, music, drama, sport and swimming awards.”

