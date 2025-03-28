Record number of music scholarship awards at Dunchurch prep school
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nine children have been awarded the scholarships to four of the UK’s top independent schools: Downe House, Stowe, Repton and Rugby.
This is the highest number of music scholarships ever achieved by Bilton Grange pupils.
More than 230 music lessons are scheduled at the school each week and more than 60 per cent of the pupils learn to play at least one instrument.
Head of Bilton Grange, Gareth Jones said: "This is a huge achievement and I am very proud of the children and our dedicated team of music staff.
"But it’s not only been a record year for Music Scholarships, our 6th formers have achieved a total of 34 scholarships this year spread across the curriculum to include academic, music, drama, sport and swimming awards.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.