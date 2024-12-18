Recruitment company helps Leamington homeless this Christmas

Meriden-based Pertemps is spreading festive cheer this Christmas with a donation to the Helping Hands Community Project, a local charity supporting those affected by homelessness and trauma.

The money will fund a Christmas lunch for people in need in Leamington Spa, offering not just a warm meal, but a sense of comfort and belonging during the festive season.

Laura Barnes, Social Value Manager at the recruitment specialist, which is a local workforce provider for Warwickshire County Council, said: “At Pertemps, we’re committed to giving back to the communities we serve.

“Christmas can be a difficult time for many, and not everyone has the chance to enjoy a traditional meal with friends.

Helping Hands

“We’re proud to support Helping Hands and the incredible work they do to make a difference.”

Jacqui Grove, Fundraising and Communications Coordinator at Helping Hands, said: “This generous donation means so much to us and the people we support.

“It helps create a special moment of joy and connection for those who might otherwise feel isolated during the holidays.”