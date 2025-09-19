Redditch care home walks for Breast Cancer Now this October

Members of HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home team preparing to take on the walking challenge

Millcroft Care Home, part of HC-One, in Redditch, Worcestershire, is proud to announce its upcoming Breast Cancer Now Walk challenge, running throughout October 2025 which marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Millcroft Care Home wanted to do something meaningful to support those affected by the illness. The team has chosen to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now, a charity that provides vital research, support, and resources for people living with breast cancer. For many of Millcroft’s residents, colleagues, and their families, the cause is close to the heart, and the walk offers an opportunity to come together as a community to raise awareness, honour loved ones and contribute towards life-changing research and care.

From Wednesday 1st October until Friday 31st October, Millcroft’s management team will be stepping up in support of Breast Cancer Now, with the goal of walking the combined total of 650 miles throughout the month of all the places residents at Millcroft once called home.

Each day, steps will be tracked and added together, building towards the home’s target distance. This creative initiative is not only raising vital funds but also celebrating the life stories of residents by connecting their past homes with the present.

The team has set a fundraising target of £500, with donations being collected via their official JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/millcroft-carehome-2.

As the home reflects on the joyful activities enjoyed over the summer months, residents and colleagues are now embracing the new season. With the arrival of autumn, Millcroft is looking forward to marking special seasonal traditions such as Harvest Festival, while also preparing the home for the colder months with a calendar of cosy, community-focused events.

Millcroft is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One care homes across the UK, providing the kindest care to older people. This autumn, new residents can take advantage of a special welcome offer, enjoying 4 weeks for the price of 3 when joining before 30th November 2025.

Lyndsay Sard, Home Manager at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home, said:

“We’re really proud to be taking part in this challenge for Breast Cancer Now during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a cause that touches so many lives, including those of our residents, colleagues and their families, so it feels very meaningful to us. Our walk is not only about raising money for vital research and support, but also about bringing our community together, celebrating our residents’ life stories, and showing the positive things we can achieve when we walk side by side.”