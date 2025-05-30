Refurbished Coventry nursery receives mayoral approval

Partou Wonder Years Day Nursery and Pre-school is celebrating the completion of a major refurbishment programme by holding an open week formally launched by the Lord Mayor of Coventry, Councillor Rachel Lancaster.

Located on Foleshill Road, Wonder Years opened in 2004 as a neighbourhood nursery with five classrooms.

Over the past two decades, it has more than doubled its capacity and now provides seven classrooms and a large nursery garden for outdoor play.

Last summer it became the first UK nursery to join the Partou family following the merger of Just Childcare and All About Children under the brand earlier in the year.

The setting’s £85,000 redevelopment includes a complete redecoration, the installation of American Oak style LVT flooring, the removal of several partitions to create more open space, and roof repairs.

A significant investment has also been made in new furniture and resources throughout the nursery.

The Lord Mayor’s official visit kicked off an exciting week for Partou Wonder Years featuring a host of other guests from the Coventry community.

Highlights include team members from Foleshill Library popping in to lead a storytelling session.

Dependent on emergency calls, it is intended that local representatives of West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Police will also visit the setting to talk about their important work in keeping people safe.

Tracy Simpson, Partou Wonder Years Nursery Manager, said: “We’re grateful to the Lord Mayor for taking time out to cut the ribbon and tour the nursery. Everyone is full of anticipation as we prepare to welcome our other special visitors throughout the open week which runs until Saturday.

“The place looks fantastic. In addition to the building works, we’ve changed the colour of the internal walls to pebble grey and repainted the woodwork, radiators and front door.

“I want to thank my team, the children and the families for their patience as the improvements were made.

“We’re all looking forward to the fun learning experiences which lie ahead at Wonder Years.”

Councillor Rachel Lancaster, Lord Mayor of Coventry, said: “I am really impressed by everything I’ve seen.

“Early years learning is such a crucial element in a child’s life. It seems to me that the team at Partou Wonder Years have every base covered.

“I congratulate them on the refurbishment and wish everyone well for the future.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “The Wonder Years team has an excellent reputation for providing dedicated support to the children in a positive environment with first-class facilities, which made it an ideal choice as our first acquisition since the official launch of the Partou brand in the UK.

“Following the refurbishment, the extensive garden area - which was already a stand-out feature of the setting - is now complemented by much more internal space which allows the children greater freedom to explore and choose the activity they want to join in with next.

“This fits in perfectly with the ethos at all Partou nurseries where children lead the way.”

The Partou Wonder Years open week at runs each day from 10am – 4pm until Saturday 31 May.

Families can book their place by clicking on this link or visiting the Wonder Years page on the Partou website.