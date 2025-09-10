Refurbishment works are underway at Citizen's Jardine Crescent

Refurbishment works are taking place at Jardine Crescent to make homes warmer and more energy efficient.

Housing association, Citizen, is working with Equans to modernise 40 homes in four blocks of low-rise maisonettes - scaffolding is in place and work is already underway to improve the blocks’ roofs.

The homes will be fitted with a new insulated roof system, new double-glazed windows and doors, ventilation will be brought up to modern standards, and a curtain wall system – an external covering which protects the interior of the building – will be installed.

The work is being part funded thanks to a £460,000 grant from the Warm Homes Social Housing Fund programme.

Works are taking place at Jardine Crescent in Coventry

Alongside energy and regeneration expert Equans – who will carry out the work - Citizen is working with Retrofit Assessor and Coordinator Crawford, Chartered Surveyors Insight Surveyors and Co, and Retrofit Designer Property Technics.

Director of Asset Management at Citizen, Bridget Guilfoyle, said: “We’re pleased to be upgrading homes at Jardine Crescent and making them more energy efficient.

“We are committed to working with our partners to make a positive difference to our customers and these works which are funded by the Warm Homes Fund will help ensure their homes are warmer.

“Works to improve the homes will be in keeping with the building’s original design. It’s important we do this as these buildings are noted by the Royal Institute of British Architects gallery as an example of the modernist movement and were designed by Arthur Ling who is a notable city architect within Coventry’s post war redevelopment.

Jardine Crescent in Coventry is pictured

“We hope our customers feel the benefit of this work once it is completed.”

Chris Caffrey, Operations Director, at Equans said: “The improvements to these properties will help to modernise the area – bringing a fresh new look to the blocks whilst upholding their character.

“The work will also help to keep occupants’ energy bills low and we’re pleased to be playing a part in helping to make homes more affordable and comfortable to live in.”

The work is due to be finished in December.