"Relax, unwind and savour a truly traditional afternoon tea experience": Exciting new chapter for Binley Woods business

Rafael and Lisa are excited to launch their latest venture.

A new tranquil space dedicated exclusively to traditional afternoon tea has opened its doors in Binley Woods.

After nearly two years of careful planning and design, Caffeine Project, in Rugby Road, is proud to unveil its latest venture.

Owners Rafael and Lisa Hernandez said it’s designed to provide a calm and serene environment distinct from the bustle of the coffee shop.

The afternoon tea menu caters to a wide range of dietary preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, and gluten-free options.

Rafael said: “In the four years since we opened our coffee house, we couldn’t be prouder of how much we’ve achieved.

"This new tearoom feels like a natural next step for us. We can’t wait to welcome guests and share the experience we’ve worked so hard to create.”

Guests can enjoy a Prosecco Afternoon Tea, or choose from the venue’s fully licensed bar, offering wine, champagne, and a curated selection of cocktails.

Seasonal variations, including savoury and Christmas-themed afternoon teas, are currently in development and will be introduced once the team has settled into the new offering.

The tearoom is accessed through Deli Project, a high-quality farm shop located alongside the venue. Deli Project showcases locally sourced produce, artisanal goods, and fine deli products, reflecting the team’s commitment to quality and authenticity.

“Deli Project is a huge part of what we do,” said Lisa.

“It’s where our tearoom journey begins — guests enter through the deli, which showcases local produce and artisanal goods. We’re proud to offer the same level of quality and service across the deli, the coffee house, and now the tearoom.”

For more information, visit https://caffeineproject.co.uk/