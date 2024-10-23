Remembrance: Honouring the fallen with series of events in Hillmorton
The Brass Band of Central England will be performing a Festival of Remembrance, a concert of Remembrance and Hope at St Andrew’s Church on Saturday, November 9 at 7pm in aid of the Rugby No 1 and Hillmorton Branches, Royal British Legion and the Ukrainian Charity.
Tickets cost £12 (£10 concessions) and are available by calling (01788) 565609 or 07732 3453599.
On Remembrance Sunday, November 10, the annual parade will assemble at Hillmorton Ex-Servicemen’s Club at 10.30am.
Led by members of Brass Band of Central England, service veterans, members of uniformed and youth organisations will parade to the Hillmorton War Memorial for a short service.
All are welcome to join the parade and to gather on the village greens.
On Armistice Day, Monday, November 11, members of Hillmorton Branch, Royal British Legion, will gather at Hillmorton War Memorial at 10.50am to observe a 2 minute silence at 11am.
Kathryn Lawrence, Chairman of the Hillmorton Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “This year, RBL will remember the 10th anniversary of the end combat operations by British Armed Forces in Afghanistan (Operation Herrick).
"It is important that we take time each year as we continue to remember all those affected by the ongoing conflicts throughout the world.”
