Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hillmorton is hosting a series of events to commemorate the service of all those who have been - and continue - to be affected by war and conflict throughout the world.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brass Band of Central England will be performing a Festival of Remembrance, a concert of Remembrance and Hope at St Andrew’s Church on Saturday, November 9 at 7pm in aid of the Rugby No 1 and Hillmorton Branches, Royal British Legion and the Ukrainian Charity.

Tickets cost £12 (£10 concessions) and are available by calling (01788) 565609 or 07732 3453599.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Remembrance Sunday, November 10, the annual parade will assemble at Hillmorton Ex-Servicemen’s Club at 10.30am.

A library picture of Remembrance in Hillmorton.

Led by members of Brass Band of Central England, service veterans, members of uniformed and youth organisations will parade to the Hillmorton War Memorial for a short service.

All are welcome to join the parade and to gather on the village greens.

On Armistice Day, Monday, November 11, members of Hillmorton Branch, Royal British Legion, will gather at Hillmorton War Memorial at 10.50am to observe a 2 minute silence at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn Lawrence, Chairman of the Hillmorton Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “This year, RBL will remember the 10th anniversary of the end combat operations by British Armed Forces in Afghanistan (Operation Herrick).

"It is important that we take time each year as we continue to remember all those affected by the ongoing conflicts throughout the world.”