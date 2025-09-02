Residents at Coventry care home enjoy a magical visit from ventriloquist Emily Brown and friends

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home in Bell Green, Coventry, West Midlands, were recently treated to an unforgettable afternoon of laughter, music, and fun, thanks to a special visit from ventriloquist Emily Brown and her delightful cast of puppet friends.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily, who is well-known for her engaging performances, brought along a wonderfully talented line-up of characters that had the whole room smiling, singing, and joining in. The show featured an opera-singing puppet whose powerful voice left residents amazed, many even believed the puppet was truly doing the singing!

The crowd was delighted to see the return of a favourite guest, none other than the King himself, Elvis Presley. Alongside Elvis were some new faces, Spot the dog and Poppy the parrot, who were especially interactive with residents. Spot wowed the audience with his tricks, while Poppy was happy to pose for photos, much to the residents’ delight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance drew an excellent turnout, with the majority of residents and colleagues in attendance. There was an abundance of participation throughout the event, with many residents interacting with the puppets and enjoying the fun atmosphere.

Resident at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home with ventriloquist Emily Brown and puppets

Home Manager at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home, Sheryl Davis, said: “The visit from Emily and her friends brought so much joy to Brandon House. The residents loved every moment, from the music to the laughter to the interactive puppets. It was a fantastic experience that we’ll all remember for a long time.”

HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home is proud to be at the heart of the community in Bell Green, and events like this are just one of the many ways the home creates enjoyable and meaningful experiences for residents.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.