Residents at local care home are visited by exotic animals

Residents, and visiting relatives, children and friends at Overslade House Care home were pleasantly surprised to see all creatures great and small as Animals for Parties paid a visit.

It was a fabulous afternoon for National Pet Day with Animals for Parties. We had all kinds of pets from snakes, Australian toads and tiny turtles to a lovely barn owl called Tula and a bearded dragon called Rocky. Residents, friends and relatives enjoyed getting up close to rabbits, Guinea pigs and skinny pigs too.

General Manager Violeta Baesu said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the animals here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

John and Carol at Overslade House with Tula the Owl

Resident Pam was very excited by the Animals for parties animals: “I love all animals and have encountered many different kinds on my travels. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us and we could pet them.”