Residents from HC-One’s Millcroft care home enjoy memorable day out at RAF Museum

Residents from HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home in Redditch recently enjoyed a fantastic day out at the RAF Museum, where they were able to explore an incredible range of historic aircraft and learn more about the fascinating history of aviation.

The visit proved to be a wonderful experience for all involved. For some residents, the trip brought back personal memories of the war years and sparked meaningful conversations about their own experiences of aviation and history. Others relished the chance to discover something completely new, taking in the scale of the aircraft and the stories behind them. The day was filled with curiosity, smiles, laughter, and plenty of reminiscing, rounded off with a well-earned cup of tea together.

Millcroft Care Home recognises the importance of trips and activities in enhancing the wellbeing of its residents. Outings like this not only provide new experiences but also help residents to create lasting memories, connect with one another, and remain engaged with the wider community.

The team at Millcroft would like to thank the RAF Museum staff for their warm welcome, as well as the home’s colleagues and volunteers who supported the trip, ensuring residents had a safe and enjoyable day.

With the arrival of autumn, Millcroft is looking forward to marking special seasonal traditions such as Harvest Festival, while also preparing the home for the colder months with a calendar of cosy, community-focused events.

Lyndsay Sard, Home Manager at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home, said: “It was such a joy to see our residents enjoying themselves at the RAF Museum. For many, it was a chance to reflect on personal memories, while others were simply amazed at seeing the aircraft up close for the first time.

“Trips like this are so important for wellbeing, they spark conversation, bring smiles, and help create special moments. I’m incredibly proud of our team for making this outing possible, and grateful to everyone who supported us in giving our residents such a meaningful day.”