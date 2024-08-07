Residents go for gold at local care home’s mini-Olympics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwickshire has hosted their own mini-Olympics in honour of the Paris Olympics.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leycester House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, brought together over 100 residents and their families on 1st August 2024 to take part in their mini-Olympics.

The day’s activities culminated in the mini-Olympics where participants competed in events such as minigolf, throw the hoops, and beer pong, with all winners receiving gold medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event featured a BBQ buffet prepared by the home’s in-house chefs, which included hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chicken skewers, and a selection of salads, followed by ice cream for dessert. Attendees enjoyed lunch accompanied by the musical talents of soprano Victoria Wilson, who played and sang throughout the meal.

Resident shows off 2012 London Olympic torch

A highlight of the day was the display of an authentic London 2012 Olympic Torch, brought in by the home’s bar man, Tom. The torch, part of the original 8,000 produced for the games, was paraded around the home for attendees to hold. Tom’s family acquired the Olympic Torch after the London 2012 games, and it was a huge hit with everyone.

Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Events Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:

“Our mini-Olympics was a fantastic opportunity to bring our community together. Seeing the joy and excitement on everyone’s faces, from the residents to the children, truly made the event special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the 2012 Olympic Torch, which everyone found very interesting.

Resident takes part in mini-Olympics

“It was wonderful to see everyone participate in the games and to watch residents, families, and staff enjoying themselves. It was a day filled with fun and laughter that we will all remember fondly."