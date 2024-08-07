Residents go for gold at local care home’s mini-Olympics

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwickshire has hosted their own mini-Olympics in honour of the Paris Olympics.

Leycester House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, brought together over 100 residents and their families on 1st August 2024 to take part in their mini-Olympics.

The day’s activities culminated in the mini-Olympics where participants competed in events such as minigolf, throw the hoops, and beer pong, with all winners receiving gold medals.

The event featured a BBQ buffet prepared by the home’s in-house chefs, which included hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chicken skewers, and a selection of salads, followed by ice cream for dessert. Attendees enjoyed lunch accompanied by the musical talents of soprano Victoria Wilson, who played and sang throughout the meal.

Resident shows off 2012 London Olympic torchResident shows off 2012 London Olympic torch
Resident shows off 2012 London Olympic torch

A highlight of the day was the display of an authentic London 2012 Olympic Torch, brought in by the home’s bar man, Tom. The torch, part of the original 8,000 produced for the games, was paraded around the home for attendees to hold. Tom’s family acquired the Olympic Torch after the London 2012 games, and it was a huge hit with everyone.

Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Events Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:

“Our mini-Olympics was a fantastic opportunity to bring our community together. Seeing the joy and excitement on everyone’s faces, from the residents to the children, truly made the event special.

“The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the 2012 Olympic Torch, which everyone found very interesting.

Resident takes part in mini-OlympicsResident takes part in mini-Olympics
Resident takes part in mini-Olympics

“It was wonderful to see everyone participate in the games and to watch residents, families, and staff enjoying themselves. It was a day filled with fun and laughter that we will all remember fondly."

