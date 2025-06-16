Restoring dignity, one home at a time: Coventry’s specialist hoarder cleaning team makes a difference

In the heart of the West Midlands, a quiet but powerful transformation is happening behind closed doors. Extreme Cleaning West Midlands, a family-run business based in Alcester, is leading the charge in hoarder cleaning across Coventry

Offering a compassionate, discreet, and life-changing service for individuals and families affected by hoarding disorder.

With rising awareness around mental health and the complex realities of compulsive hoarding, Extreme Cleaning West Midlands is filling a crucial gap in community support. Their specialist hoarder cleaning Coventry team approaches each project not just with professional-grade equipment, but with empathy and respect for the people behind the clutter.

“Our goal isn’t just to clean—it’s to help people reclaim their homes, their health, and their hope,” says the company’s founder. “We understand the emotional weight that hoarding carries, and we’re here to support, not judge.”

Natalie the company director

The company works closely with housing associations, social workers, landlords, and private clients to provide tailored hoarding clean-up solutions. Every job is handled sensitively, with strict confidentiality and full PPE protocols to ensure safety and comfort.

From severe hoarding cases with biohazards to milder forms of clutter affecting daily life, the team tackles everything from room clearance to deep cleaning, sanitisation, and waste removal. In many cases, they also help reconnect clients with support services, acting as a bridge between recovery and reintegration.

As demand for hoarder cleaning in Coventry continues to grow, Extreme Cleaning West Midlands is proud to be a trusted local partner in restoring homes—and dignity—across the region.

About Extreme Cleaning West Midlands

Extreme Cleaning West Midlands is a family-run extreme cleaning company based in Alcester and serving Coventry, Warwickshire, and surrounding areas. Specialising in hoarder cleaning, trauma cleaning, deep cleans, and biohazard removal, they provide discreet, professional, and compassionate services that make a lasting impact.