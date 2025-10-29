Retired head teacher receives award
John was a highly respected Head Teacher in Rugby and was also an excellent athlete which was another passion of his alongside teaching and singing. Mayor Barbara Brown worked as a secondary school teacher before taking on an advisory education role, working at schools across Warwickshire and was delighted to present John with his award.
John was surprised and emotional when the Mayor and Rugby Male Voice choir elected John to be their vice-president. He was surrounded by family, friends and residents when he received his reward, for which he was so grateful and John loved hearing the choir again. John said "Thank you so much this is such an honour and I have loved being a part of the Rugby Male Voice Choir"
The Choir sang for John and residents at Overslade House Care Home. We look forward to seeing the Male Voice Choir at Christmas and our Mayor and Consort who are always welcome
For her Mayoral theme, the Mayor plans to promote 'hearts and minds' to highlight the importance of physical and mental wellbeing something very close to Barchester Healthcare ‘s heart.