Retired priest in a spin to help community farm in Rugby
The Rev Peter Privett will be spinning wool at St Andrew’s Church in the centre of town from Monday, May 13, to Friday, May 17, and is inviting people to visit and either sponsor him or ask him for prayers.
His wool comes from the sheep at May Blossom Farm, a smallholding in Barby Lane, Rugby, which is also home to pigs, goats and chickens.
Mr Privett said: “Hannah, who owns the farm, opens it up to people who need to spend time there, so it might be for children with special needs or people who need just a bit of space.”
He explained the spinning process.
“Every year the sheep have their hair cut and all the wool is taken off and it comes as a fleece,” he said,
"It’s been washed and combed to get rid of all the rubbish that's in the fleece and then gradually the wheel spins it into a fine thread.”
The sponsored spin takes place in the time between Ascension Day and Pentecost in the church’s calendar.
“This is usually given over to a time to pray for the world so there's a sense in which this wheel for me is a symbol of praying,” said Mr Privett.
“I'm going to be in church. I'm praying for the world in which we live - the people that are in the world, and if people want to come into church they can tell me what they want me to pray for, and I will be praying their prayers to the wool as I spin.”
To make a donation, buy one of the creations, or to make a prayer request, visit St Andrew’s Church between 10am and 2pm from Monday to Friday during the sponsored event.