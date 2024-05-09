Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A retired priest is staging a sponsored spin in aid of a community farm in Rugby.

The Rev Peter Privett will be spinning wool at St Andrew’s Church in the centre of town from Monday, May 13, to Friday, May 17, and is inviting people to visit and either sponsor him or ask him for prayers.

His wool comes from the sheep at May Blossom Farm, a smallholding in Barby Lane, Rugby, which is also home to pigs, goats and chickens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Privett said: “Hannah, who owns the farm, opens it up to people who need to spend time there, so it might be for children with special needs or people who need just a bit of space.”

The Rev Peter Privett.

He explained the spinning process.

“Every year the sheep have their hair cut and all the wool is taken off and it comes as a fleece,” he said,

"It’s been washed and combed to get rid of all the rubbish that's in the fleece and then gradually the wheel spins it into a fine thread.”

The sponsored spin takes place in the time between Ascension Day and Pentecost in the church’s calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is usually given over to a time to pray for the world so there's a sense in which this wheel for me is a symbol of praying,” said Mr Privett.

“I'm going to be in church. I'm praying for the world in which we live - the people that are in the world, and if people want to come into church they can tell me what they want me to pray for, and I will be praying their prayers to the wool as I spin.”