Return for Coventry charity ball which has raised millions to rebuild the lives of abused children

A flagship fundraising event which will raise thousands of pounds to rebuild the lives of abused children is poised to return after a year away.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry and Warwickshire Children’s Charity (CWCC) will be bringing back one of Coventry’s biggest fundraising events when it hosts the Bright Futures Ball at Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday, September 19.

The event is now its 19th year and has raised more than £1 million during that time and contribute to the charity’s overall fundraising of over £3 million since 1996.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CWCC recently relaunched with an expanded committee, new brand and enhanced fundraising plans to ensure it can continue to drive forward its initiatives and deliver on its mission of ‘rebuilding childhoods’.

Bright Futures Ball

The fundraising on the evening will help to support the creation of a new specialist practitioner to care for abused children in Coventry.

Across almost 30 years the ball has built a reputation as one of the city’s premier fundraising events, regularly attracting more than 500 guests all dressed to impress for an evening of excellent food and live entertainment.

The night will feature inspiring stories, an exclusive charity auction and opportunities to make a lasting impact on children's lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will see a silent auction throughout the night and a diamond challenge, where guests can buy boxes and some lucky participants will find a message inside saying they have won a piece of diamond jewellery.

The popular live auction is also set to return, with coveted items including holidays, signed memorabilia and tickets to some of the country’s top experiences, sport and entertainment.

This year’s event is being sponsored by EVTEC Automotive, MTC, and WHS Plastics.

David Roberts, Chair of CWCC said: “We are all set for an unforgettable evening at the Bright Futures Ball. It will be a night filled with celebration and generosity as we raise funds support our mission of rebuilding childhoods in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will be my first ball as Chair and will be the first major fundraiser since relaunching the charity earlier this year.

“In the past, the ball has been a great success and has demonstrated the overwhelming empathy and support of the local community for our charity and the work that we do in supporting children who have suffered abuse.

“Supported by our fantastic sponsors, we will be aiming to build on that proud legacy and raise funds to support creation of a new specialist practitioner here in Coventry.”

Paul Nicholson, Chief Executive Officer at WHS Plastics Limited, said: “There is no better cause in my mind than the children who represent not only our future but the future of generations ahead. As a father myself, it was a privilege to be invited onto the CWCC board and of course to host a table for the Brighter Futures Ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ball always allows us to experience an enjoyable evening with partners and guests whilst never forgetting the impact we can and must make. This year’s relaunch of the charity and the ball allows us to reach a wider audience with the ultimate aim of raising as much as possible towards the charity’s vital work.”

CWCC is one of the Coventry Building Society Arena’s community partners, with the venue’s Managing Director Paul Michael on the charity’s board.

Jenni Ford, Director of Sales and Marketing at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “For nearly two decades this brilliant evening has been one of the centrepieces of our event calendar.

“It is a truly incredible fundraising event that raises thousands of pounds for a very important cause. We are proud to continue to support the event and CWCC here at the Arena.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coventry and Warwickshire Children’s Charity includes a champagne reception, three-course meal and dancing until late. Tables and sponsorship packages for businesses are still available.

To find out more about the event visit www.cwcc.org.uk/ball or contact Mary Mills at [email protected] or by calling 07733 241 251.