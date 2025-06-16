Returners programme praised for helping Warwickshire woman return to work after a career break

A woman from Warwickshire has praised a returners programme for helping get her career back on track.

Nicolette Whittaker, from Kenilworth, says her career “is flying” after taking part in a STEM Returners programme with National Grid.

Now, National Grid and STEM Returners are launching a third programme to help more people return to work after a break. The new programme will see roles based across the country and is part of the National Grid’s ‘Accelerate’ social mobility initiative, which has already helped 10 people return to the workplace.

Nicolette joined the last programme after a seven-year career break. With valuable experience in marketing, sales and project management behind her, she was finding it difficult to find a new role. She joined the programme as a Social Impact Co-ordinator and after. just three weeks was made a permanent member of the team.

“The programme was so important for employers to see the transferable skills that I had built up over the years and allowed me to experience a different interview process than the traditional one, which was very reassuring,” Nicolette explained. “I’ve felt incredibly supported by both STEM Returners and National Grid. When I started, I had a ‘buddy’ who would answer any questions I had, and I’ve been eased into the role. But now I am flying and I’m so happy.”

The new programme will be hosted at National Grid’s sites in Bristol and Warrington. The 12-week paid placement aims to help individuals struggling to return to their careers through standard recruitment channels, enabling them to access training and employment opportunities in the energy sector.

Research from STEM Returners (STEM Returners Index) has found that many people face challenges when returning to work following a career break, with recruitment bias against a lack of recent experience as well as gender, age and race as the main barriers to entry. For example, half (51%) of respondents said a perceived lack of recent experience was a barrier to entry, an increase from 38% in the 2023 Index and more than a quarter (26%) of women said they felt they have personally experienced bias in the recruitment process due to their gender compared to eight per cent of men.

STEM Returners’ programmes aim to eliminate these barriers by giving candidates real work experience and mentoring during their placement, as well as supporting them to adjust to life back in work. STEM Returners, based in Hampshire, will source the candidates for the National Grid programme and provide career coaching and mentoring throughout the paid placement. At the end of the programme, returners may be offered the opportunity to become permanent employees.

Nicolette Whittaker

Natalie Desty, Director of STEM Returners, said: “We know that the need for experienced and talented people to fill green energy roles is growing across the sector. But there is a hidden workforce that can help fill those roles who are often overlooked.

“People who have had a career break face an uphill battle to return to the industry – there is a misconception that a gap on you CV leads to a deterioration of skills but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Many returners keep themselves updated with the developments from their industry and have developed transferable skills that can benefit employers.

National Grid has become one of our most supportive allies in trying to eliminate the career break curse. We share similar objectives of increasing the numbers of returners in the workplace, helping people understand the benefits of inclusion and diversity and raising awareness of unconscious bias. We are very proud to be continuing our partnership to provide an inclusive platform to bring professionals back to the industry and bridge the skills gap.”

Fergus Hynd, Senior Manager Social Mobility for National Grid, said: “Our mission to develop talent pipelines from non-traditional sources goes from strength to strength. Working with our fantastic social mobility partners, like STEM Returners, has seen 89 people join our organisation in the UK in the past two years. We are excited about the future of this partnership.”

STEM Returners has recently launched its annual survey to understand STEM professionals’ experiences of trying to re-enter the workplace after a career break. The 2025 STEM Returners Index is open to all STEM professions who have had a gap in their career of any length, or who are attempting to return to work, or who have recently returned to work. The anonymous survey asks a range of questions including reasons for a career break and what challenges were faced when attempting to return to work. The results will enable STEM Returners to further understand the barriers people face, track the progress UK STEM industries are making, and shine a light on the change needed to create fair opportunities for all.

Since STEM Returners launched in 2017, nearly 600 people have joined programmes across the UK and returned to work. To view STEM Returners’ opportunities, visit https://stemreturners.com/live-programmes/