Returning event designed to Raise Up women, hailed huge success

The second Raise Up Conference, organised again by the Leamington Soroptimists, heard inspirational stories from leading lights in the worlds of business, advocacy and charity whilst also fundraising for local causes.

Their deeply personal tales touched on a host of topics, from physical and mental health challenges, through to overcoming addiction, loss, trauma and domestic abuse.

The event, on September 14, also raised £2,750 for local charities, Safeline and Arts Uplift.

It was the latest passion project – and swansong - of outgoing Soroptimists President, and Leamington podcaster and author, Catherine Williamson, whose Gobsmacked! Podcast, dedicated to celebrating inspirational life stories, has now been heard in more than 123 countries.

She said: “Last year, Raise Up began almost spontaneously — a bold idea to harness the diverse talents of Leamington Spa Soroptimists. What unfolded exceeded every expectation: a day of energy, creativity, and generosity that proved what was possible when women came together with purpose.

“Ninety-four women gathered for a stand-out day. There were standing ovations, friendships formed, and that rare, unforgettable electricity that comes when women raise each other up. The result: £2,750 raised for charities, bringing our total giving across two years to an extraordinary £33,800.”

She added: “This year, as I prepare to step down as President, I wanted my swansong to be nothing short of emphatic. True to the spirit of the past two years, we raised the bar once more.

“To have led this group of tenacious, talented, heart-led women has been the privilege of a lifetime. As I step back into the arms of the membership, I do so with a song in my heart and the quiet knowing of a job well done.”

Visitors were also treated to fashion shows, art and preloved clothing sales.

Keynote speakers throughout the day included:

Hetti Barkworth-Nanton CBE, from Wiltshire

Chair of Refuge’s Board of Trustees since 2020, Hetti has been an active campaigner raising awareness around domestic abuse and the criminal justice system since her best friend, Joanna Simpson, was killed by her estranged husband.

She is also the founder and former Chair of the Joanna Simpson Foundation, alongside Jo’s mother, Diana Parkes, to raise awareness and protect children affected by domestic violence.

Adrianne Carter, from Lichfield

Adrianne is an internationally recognised body language expert, consumer psychology specialist and corporate trainer specialising in emotional intelligence, facial expressions, and non-verbal communication.

Lorie-Lanie Shanks, from Leamington

Lorie-Lanie Shanks is a storyteller, speaker and filmmaker whose healing journey after her father’s suicide and her own struggles with gambling addiction, inspired her to help others.

Her Kundalini yoga and Buddhist studies are the tools that helped her rebuild her inner strength and sense of purpose. They are also the spiritual foundations which inform her creative work, including her recent documentary project, Yogis of Ukraine—a film that sheds light on the power of yoga and mindfulness in supporting wounded soldiers and civilians in war-torn Ukraine.

Kim Madill, from West Bromwich

Chief Superintendent in West Midlands Police and the commander for Sandwell Local Policing Area, Kim’s experience spans 28 years, including leading teams in Public Protection, Intelligence and Counter Terrorism.

Nicky Pattinson, from Yorkshire

A successful businesswoman and international speaker, Nicky straight talks with humour and heart about the lessons she’s learned in both her personal and professional life, including love, loss and resilience.

Javina Green

Music, dance, and the performing arts became a lifeline for Javina who endured an abusive relationship, drug addiction, and sexual exploitation. Determined to use her story and music to empower other women and demand better support systems, she became a public speaker and released a five-track EP No More Silence which channels her journey and inspires change.

Also heard via video was Coventry’s Julie White, the owner of D-Drill & Sawing which has branches across the UK and Susan Rasmussen, from Leamington, who discussed her role as both an environmentalist and High Sheriff of Warwickshire.

For more information about Leamington Soroptimists visit: https://www.leamingtonsoroptimists.co.uk/

Photos by Ana Franz Photography.

1 . Contributed The second Raise Up conference was hailed a huge success. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Inspirational speakers attracted the crowds. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Javina Greene was among the inspirational speakers. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Keynote speaker Hetti Barkworth-Nanton CBE and Catherine Williamson. Photo: Submitted