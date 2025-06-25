Revealed: The ten most expensive streets and locations to buy homes in Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 14:05 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 14:15 BST
The ten most expensive streets and locations to buy homes in Rugby have been revealed.

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Rugby postcodes and these were the most expensive.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Rugby postcodes, Church Walk, Bilton Fields Farm Lane and Hillmorton Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

On Church Walk (CV22), 3 properties sold for an average of £993,666. Bilton Fields Farm Lane (CV22), 10 properties sold for an average of £964,400. Also, Hillmorton Road (CV22) saw 3 properties sell for an average of £873,666.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Church Walk (CV22) sold for £1,400,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £48,000 and under on Maine Street (CV23), Freemantle Road (CV23) and Follager Road (CV23).”

Church Walk, Bilton, average price: £993,666

1. Church Walk, Bilton

Church Walk, Bilton, average price: £993,666 Photo: Google Street View

Bilton Fields Farm Lane, Rugby, £964,400.

2. Bilton Fields Farm Lane

Bilton Fields Farm Lane, Rugby, £964,400. Photo: Google Street View

Hillmorton Road, Rugby, £873,666.

3. Hillmorton Road, Rugby

Hillmorton Road, Rugby, £873,666. Photo: Google Street View

Dunchurch Road, Rugby, average price £815,000.

4. Dunchurch Road, Rugby

Dunchurch Road, Rugby, average price £815,000. Photo: Google Street View

