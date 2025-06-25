Revealed: The ten most expensive streets and locations to buy homes in Rugby

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Rugby postcodes and these were the most expensive.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Rugby postcodes, Church Walk, Bilton Fields Farm Lane and Hillmorton Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

On Church Walk (CV22), 3 properties sold for an average of £993,666. Bilton Fields Farm Lane (CV22), 10 properties sold for an average of £964,400. Also, Hillmorton Road (CV22) saw 3 properties sell for an average of £873,666.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Church Walk (CV22) sold for £1,400,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £48,000 and under on Maine Street (CV23), Freemantle Road (CV23) and Follager Road (CV23).”

1 . Church Walk, Bilton Church Walk, Bilton, average price: £993,666 Photo: Google Street View

2 . Bilton Fields Farm Lane Bilton Fields Farm Lane, Rugby, £964,400. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Hillmorton Road, Rugby Hillmorton Road, Rugby, £873,666. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Dunchurch Road, Rugby Dunchurch Road, Rugby, average price £815,000. Photo: Google Street View