Review: Gail’s finds a heartland in Leamington Spa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The fast expanding bakers have opened shop in the desirable town.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Review: Gail’s, 91-93 Regent Street, Leamington Spa

It's a crisp Saturday morning and I’m competing for space with a good-natured English spaniel and a man with droopy socks demobbed from the local parkrun.

The divisive baking marque that is Gail’s has a new outpost in Leamington Spa and the locals have voted with their feet – many of which stand outside the door such is demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail's Leamington Spa

A complement of around a dozen youthful staff populate the other side of a well-stocked counter which is being continuously replenished from tall metal racks at the far end.

I rake my eye over blueberry and custard brioches, sea salt caramel banana and pecan cakes and sultana scones with Gail’s organic jam as I edge towards the tills.

Sesame parmesan chicken buns almost oozing out their contents are among the heartier, hand-made offerings offered by the fast-expanding middle class bakery.

In fact, my friend and I are spoilt for choice as the branch goes all ovens blazing into its maiden weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the queue was at least 15 deep, the breadmakers’ latest expansion out of their London heartland had brought its A-game and my name is called for a flat white and cappuccino in around eight minutes.

I’ve already been politely asked if I want normal milk with my cappuccino and served an oat, pecan and cranberry cookie on a silver tray.

A discreet water tap adds to the points earned.

Seated next to the spaniel and owner, we sip on our super-smooth house blend coffees and my friend deconstructs the cookie as the crowds keep coming.

Dare I say it, there was something of a buzz about the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some view Gail’s as a kind of Foxtons with carrot cakes, it’s hard to throw brickbats in a town centre unit which was previously unoccupied and non-hiring.

The new outpost should also find itself safe in an upwardly mobile town better known for its spa water than anti-corporate revolt.

The bill came to £11.70, around the price of the many other coffee shops nearby which offer less choice with harried staff and shipped-in food.

If it can keep up the service game, this bake house should continue to satisfy dog owners and hungry joggers for many a Saturday to come.