Review: "Mesmerising blend of music, siren song, and drama at Rugby's Macready Theatre'

The Odyssey – Macready Theatre, Rugby

I recently had the privilege of attending a production of The Odyssey at the Macready Theatre as part of the Rugby Fringe Events, and I must say, it was an unforgettable experience.

From the moment the performance began, I was transported to the world of ancient Greece, where the epic tale of Odysseus unfolded in a mesmerising blend of music, siren song, and drama.

The production, by by Troubadour Stage Works, was a masterful adaptation of Homer's classic, skillfully woven into a narrative that was both faithful to the original and freshly imaginative. The cast delivered outstanding performances, bringing depth and nuance to their characters.

Scenes from the play.

Our story unfolds with Penelope, who has ruled Ithaca for 20 years. The evening before she must choose a new husband a stranger arrives at the palace. He says he has news of Odysseus. If her husband is not dead then where has he been, why does he now return and what remains of their relationship?

It would take divine intervention for this reunion to go well … luckily, the Goddess Athena is patron to them both.

It's a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of ancient myths. If you're a fan of theatre, classics, or just great storytelling, this production is sure to captivate and inspire.

I am a sound therapist and found the use of a Shruti box, singing bowls, drum, wind instruments and medieval string instruments added to the intensity of the performance during some of the most emotional scenes.

The Macready Theatre's intimate setting allowed for an immersive experience, with the audience seated mere feet from the action. The set design was evocative, using minimalism to maximum effect.

A wonderful venue for a plethora of productions not to be missed.

Would I recommend it? Absolutely! The combination of talented performers, clever adaptation, and immersive theatre experience makes Odyssey at the Macready a must-see.

Troubadour Stageworks was founded in 2017 as an educational arts & theatre charity.

Bring local history to life, rediscover an old classic, or experience new writing in exciting and unique venues alongside our troupe of actors and producers.

They perform in an array of venues for any audience - live theatre, workshops for schools, or work with other organisations on specific projects.

They have performed in venues ranging from London’s West End and the Edinburgh Fringe, to the Wilds of Wiltshire and a 14th century crypt in Bristol and Stationers Hall to Schools in rural Cornwall. They are inspired by the Troubadours of old, who travelled the world performing for communities in the venues at their heart; churches, town squares, gardens (and sometimes even theatres)... They love everything from Shakespeare to musical theatre, and want to tell stories that reconnect us with where we are, with history and culture and - most importantly - with our imaginations.