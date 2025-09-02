Review: Pet Shop Boys whisk the crowd off to an ’80s Dreamworld on tour’s last call

The duo served up a musical tour de force at Warwick Castle

As the line “sooner or later, it happens to everyone” drifted over a monumental crowd, the heavens suddenly opened.

The downpour only heightened the thrill as the Pet Shop Boys began with a curtain-raising edit in front of a sea of fans packing Warwick Castle’s great lawn between the Peacock Garden and River Avon.

Faces obscured by masks resembling sci-fi tuning forks, lead vocalist Neil Tennant and principal keyboardist Chris Lowe appeared to be somewhere between a tech-house act and imaginings from the rocket age as they got a refreshed 80s party started with the deliriously upbeat Suburbia.

The Pet Shop Boys at Warwick Castle Live.

‘Tonight we are going to a Dreamworld, a world of music and memory,’ Tennant said, referencing the international tour’s title.

The dreamy cosmos was 80s gold and platinum amid kaleidoscopic visuals at the penultimate show in the Warwick Castle Live series.

The synth-pop extraordinaires are a month shy of the 40th anniversary of the West End Girls re-release, their first No1 hit, but effortlessly reset the Casio wristwatch last night, albeit with 21st Century clarity.

St Lucia-inspired Domino Dancing had a great bounce to it, while New York City Boy had backing musicians Bubba McCarthy, Simon Tellier and Clare Uchima adding some soul to the snapshot of a bright new era.

Neil Tennant on stage with the Pet Shop Boys for the final date of their 2025 tour at Warwick Castle Live.

Uchima also did the late Dusty Springfield justice on What Have I Done to Deserve This, the boys’ duet with the soul singer from 1987.

Mask off and by now wearing a shiny, rocket-silver coat straight out of the ’50s Hollywood wardrobe, Tennant had already whisked the crowd off to a planet Pet Shop Boys by the time they got to It’s a Sin.

One of the biggest crowd responses came as he took to the centre of the stage in the Cylon-coloured jacket, dwarfed by visuals of a molten red planet.

‘This show is subtitled the greatest hits live,’ Tennant said, and the set-list didn’t disappoint. One subtle difference was West End Girls adapted to show solidarity with Ukraine through the line, “from Mariupol to Kyiv station”.

The drizzle vanished after half an hour, as if the rain gods had conspired to give the hitmakers’ final show on their world tour a timely blessing.

From meeting in a Chelsea hi-fi store more than four decades ago, to one of the most history-soaked venues that this part of the world can muster, the castle gig marked quite a journey for the reluctant legends.

In 1986, Chris told his bandmate, “Don’t look triumphant” when they went on Top of the Pops for the first time (not that it was a risk).

A few bright smiles from the lead were amplified on the big screens as they made it a wrap with the wonderful uplift of ‘Being Boring’.

It felt like this might be the right moment.