Review: Stunning production left audience in raptures

As George, Paul showed a wonderful range of emotions, predominantly caring, patient self-effacing, but with a complete change when faced with seemingly an insurmountable problem. His stress and outburst of anger towards his wife [Jo Banbury] and his children were a masterclass in authenticity. Paul was on stage for much of the play and was word perfect.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Performed at The Priory Theatre, Friday 04 April 2025 [until 12 April 2025].

Paul Sully and Sharon Sully

Director: Anita Dalton.

Stunning production left audience in raptures.

All round good guy George Bailey [Paul Sully] never left small town Bedford Falls as circumstances kept requiring his presence, taking charge of the family-run building society.As George, Paul showed a wonderful range of emotions, predominantly caring, patient self-effacing, but with a complete change when faced with seemingly an insurmountable problem. His stress and outburst of anger towards his wife [Jo Banbury] and his children were a masterclass in authenticity. Paul was on stage for much of the play and was word perfect. For this reviewer, this was undoubtedly Paul’s best performance to date.

Jo’s skilful portrayal as George’s demure girlfriend and then wife showed her training in theatre studies and dramatic arts. Sharon Sully showed her versatility as she transformed from her previous performance as pantomime villainess to ditzy and scatty angel Clarissa, sent to show George that he was valued far more alive than dead.

Jo Banbury, Paul Sully and Alex Brown

Clever direction from Anita Dalton recreated George’s early life with youth theatre actors and Stuart Lawson took several roles, predominantly George’s uncle Billy, whose dealings with the villainous Mr Potter [Alex Brown] led to the near destruciotn of the building society until George stepped up. Alex also took the role of George’s childhood friend Sam who achieved success away from Bedford Falls whilst George kept the home fires burning.

A real revelation and terrific find for The Priory was Angelo Cordone as Italian barkeep Mr Martini.Angelo is a classically trained singer and guitarist and gave a magnificent rendering of a classic Italian ballad, accompanying himself on classical guitar. It is hoped that this will not be the last time Angelo graces The Priory stage.

The penultimate scene showing George life as if he had never been born was cleverly done and was very moving. The set was terrific throughout with a backdrop straight out of an Edward Hopper painting, but the use of fluorescent shop signs was a touch of magic.

As George Formby would say, it turned out nice again, with a happy ending. Potter, who had stolen the building society’s money, did not get his comeuppance, a reflection of real life. But as the grateful community rallied round George, he realised family, friendship and doing the right thing were the secret to happiness. Surely a message that lifted every heart in the audience.

Although It’s a Wonderful Life is often shown around Christmas, as it is set on Christmas Eve, it is play a for our time, in fact for any time of the year, demonstrating what really matters – kindness and concern for others. Hats off to The Priory for one of the best productions they have put on in years.