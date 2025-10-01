Revive! smashes targets raising over £4,500 in annual Get Moving for Kebsi Charity campaign

Revive! Auto Innovations has raised £4,680 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in their annual charity fitness fundraiser.

Leading automotive SMART Repairer Revive! Auto Innovations has just completed the SIXTH running of its annual Get Moving for Kebsi Campaign. The campaign is aimed at raising money for the MNDA charity and raising awareness of the devastating effects of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) which Kevin ‘Kebsi’ Gartland, brother of Managing Director Terry Mullens sadly passed away from in 2020.

Franchise owners, technicians and head office staff along with friends and family all got involved to run, walk, swim or cycle throughout the month of September – all to raise funds in memory of Kebsi.

The Revive! Team took on various fitness challenges throughout September

In total the staff raised £2,340, more than doubling their initial target of £1,000. To congratulate the team on their success Revive! agreed to match every single one of the donations. Meaning £4,680 will be being donated to MNDA.

The Revive! team took on a number of different challenges ranging from running 10km, walking 15,000 steps a day, and even climbing mount Helvellyn in the Lake District. Leading from the front however was bookings co-ordinator Dan Hunter, who swam over 13 miles (838 lengths). That’s further than the distance from Rugby to Leamington Spa as the crow flies.

Other challenges included running 5km every other day, cycling with their son and taking on a cross-trainer challenge.

Motor neurone disease affects the nerves known as motor neurones. These nerves are found in the brain and spinal cord and they help tell your muscles what to do. MND affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time. There is a 1 in 300 risk of getting MND across a lifetime. It can affect adults of any age but is more likely to affect people over 50.

A selection of images from the companies charity fundraising efforts

You can still donate to Revive!’s MND charity fundraiser by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/team/teamrevivekebsi2025

