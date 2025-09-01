Reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to arrest of Warwickshire man wanted in connection with two assaults
Bromley, from Bedworth, is wanted by officers in connection with two assaults in the town in June.
The reward is being offered by Crimestoppers, an independent charity that guarantees everyone who contacts them stays completely anonymous.
The form can be found on the charity’s website https://orlo.uk/x4TdO . If you have information, type 'reward request' in any text box. Then create a 'keep in contact' account.
When calling the charity’s UK-based contact centre you must ask for a reward code.
Crimestoppers is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week via their website (https://orlo.uk/FtZt6) or by phoning the charity’s UK-based contact centre on 0800 555 111.
Anyone who sees Bromley should not approach him and should contact 999 immediately or contact Crimestoppers to stay anonymous or to be eligible for the reward.