Reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to arrest of Warwickshire man wanted in connection with two assaults

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 14:26 BST
A reward of up to £1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Warwickshire man Anthony Bromley.

Bromley, from Bedworth, is wanted by officers in connection with two assaults in the town in June.

Most Popular

The reward is being offered by Crimestoppers, an independent charity that guarantees everyone who contacts them stays completely anonymous.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The form can be found on the charity’s website https://orlo.uk/x4TdO . If you have information, type 'reward request' in any text box. Then create a 'keep in contact' account.

Anthony Bromley.placeholder image
Anthony Bromley.

When calling the charity’s UK-based contact centre you must ask for a reward code.

Crimestoppers is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week via their website (https://orlo.uk/FtZt6) or by phoning the charity’s UK-based contact centre on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who sees Bromley should not approach him and should contact 999 immediately or contact Crimestoppers to stay anonymous or to be eligible for the reward.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice