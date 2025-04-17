Reward of up to £1,000 offered for information leading to arrest of Warwickshire man after 'strangulation incident'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Brendan Harrison, who is thought to be in the Nuneaton area.

Harrison is wanted by detectives from Warwickshire Police’s domestic abuse team in relation to an alleged incident of strangulation and criminal damage.

The reward, of up to £1,000, is for information given exclusively to the Crimestoppers charity that leads to the arrest of Harrison.

Anyone who sees Harrison, who is 5 foot ten, should not approach him and should contact 999 immediately or contact Crimestoppers to stay anonymous or to be eligible for the reward.

Crimestoppers is not the police, but an independent charity that guarantees everyone who contacts them stays completely anonymous.

When completing a form on the charity’s website www.crimestoppers-uk.org you will need to type 'reward request' in any text box. Then create a 'keep in contact' account.

When calling the charity’s UK-based contact centre you must ask for a reward code.