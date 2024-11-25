Ring any bells? Police looking for rightful owners of seized stolen goods in Rugby
Police are looking for the rightful owner of this bell they seized in Rugby.
Officers found the bell after they conducted a warranted search for stolen goods in Rugby.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said: “Do you know of a building or church that has previously had a bell stolen?
“If so please message us via Facebook, or call 101 quoting crime number 23/48474/24.
“We hope to reunite this bell with its owner.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.