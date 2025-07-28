Rising Rugby footballer hopes to follow in footsteps of victorious Lionesses

Rugby footballer Maisie Bailey hopes to follow in the footsteps of the victorious Lionesses.

Fans watched yesterday (Sunday) as the Lionesses defied the odds to create English football history with their dramatic 3-1 penalty win over Spain.

Maisie, nine, got the Rugby donkeys dressed up before cheering on the team in the Euros final.

Her mum Corinna Diamond, said she was thrilled with the result.

Maisie got the Rugby donkeys ready for the match.

“Maisie plays for Rugby Town girls football club and hopes to play for the women’s England team one day,” she said.

"She really enjoyed yesterday’s game.”

