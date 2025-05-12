Roderick Williams OBE and Susie Allan to perform a charity concert in aid of Warwickshire Search and Rescue
The charity concert will take place on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM at The Croft Preparatory School, Loxley Road, Stratford-upon-Avon (CV37 7RL).
Baritone Roderick Williams and pianist Susie Allan give a recital of songs that outlines the story of Schubert’s evergreen song cycle Die Schöne Müllerin (The Fair Maid of the Mill). Using a selection of Schubert’s songs as a guide (sung in English), Roderick and Susie choose some of their favourite numbers from the great flowering of English song writing in the early twentieth century, including music by Vaughan Williams, Butterworth, Ireland, Gurney and many others.
All proceeds from the event will go directly to support the volunteers of Warwickshire Search and Rescue, a volunteer organisation dedicated to assisting local emergency services in locating vulnerable missing people across the county.
Event Details:
- Date & Time: Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM
- Venue: The Croft Preparatory School, Loxley Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 7RL
- Tickets: Available for purchase at Warwickshire Search and Rescue Store
- Seating: Unreserved
- Refreshments: Available during the interval
- Program Duration: Approximately two hours, including an interval
Ian Malins, Chair of Trustees at WarkSAR, says, “I’m delighted that Roddie and Susie have agreed to help with our first major fundraising event in support of Warwickshire Search and Rescue. People may be aware that Roddie was one of the soloists performing during the coronation service for King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. So to have such a performance taking place in Warwickshire in support of the team is a fantastic opportunity not to be missed.”