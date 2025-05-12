Roderick Williams OBE and Susie Allan to perform a charity concert in aid of Warwickshire Search and Rescue

Internationally acclaimed baritone Roderick Williams OBE and renowned pianist Susie Allan are set to deliver a captivating evening of classical music in support of Warwickshire Search and Rescue.

The charity concert will take place on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM at The Croft Preparatory School, Loxley Road, Stratford-upon-Avon (CV37 7RL).

Baritone Roderick Williams and pianist Susie Allan give a recital of songs that outlines the story of Schubert’s evergreen song cycle Die Schöne Müllerin (The Fair Maid of the Mill). Using a selection of Schubert’s songs as a guide (sung in English), Roderick and Susie choose some of their favourite numbers from the great flowering of English song writing in the early twentieth century, including music by Vaughan Williams, Butterworth, Ireland, Gurney and many others.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to support the volunteers of Warwickshire Search and Rescue, a volunteer organisation dedicated to assisting local emergency services in locating vulnerable missing people across the county.

Volunteer members of Warwickshire Search and Rescue

Event Details:

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM

Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM Venue: The Croft Preparatory School, Loxley Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 7RL

The Croft Preparatory School, Loxley Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 7RL Tickets: Available for purchase at Warwickshire Search and Rescue Store

Available for purchase at Warwickshire Search and Rescue Store Seating: Unreserved

Unreserved Refreshments: Available during the interval

Available during the interval Program Duration: Approximately two hours, including an interval

Ian Malins, Chair of Trustees at WarkSAR, says, “I’m delighted that Roddie and Susie have agreed to help with our first major fundraising event in support of Warwickshire Search and Rescue. People may be aware that Roddie was one of the soloists performing during the coronation service for King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. So to have such a performance taking place in Warwickshire in support of the team is a fantastic opportunity not to be missed.”