Roll up, roll up for evening of fun to help Rugby youth club

Roll up, roll up, for an evening of fun to help raise money for a youth club in Rugby.

A charity bale push is taking place in the village of Ashby St Ledgers on Friday, September 5.

The Bradby Club in Rugby is among the charities being helped.

Gates open at 4pm and adult races start at 6pm.

Teams of four people are invited to push a full size straw bale around a specially designed course against the clock. There are three categories: Ladies, Legends (the team must have a combined age of 180 or above) and the Open which is open to anyone over 16 and is the longer course.

There will be food outlets, a bar, live music featuring Rugbyele, Box McGinn and The Tunnellers, free children bale push races and traditional fairground rides.

It’s in the heart of the village, postcode CV23 8UN.

Other charities being supported are the Air Ambulance, Home-Start Daventry and South Northants.