Room for one more? Dogs Trust Kenilworth shares the dogs who are looking to join families

If you are looking for a dog who is completely dedicated to you, but doesn't want to share you with another pet, then look no further!

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is looking for owners for some special dogs in its care who love humans, but want some space from other animals This includes Hero, Narah and Peter who are looking for homes where they are the only dog, allowing them to hang out with their human friends as much as they want. All three can live with secondary school-aged children.

For a variety of reasons, these gorgeous dogs are looking to find a forever home where they are the only pet, but that doesn't stop them from being friendly, active, lovable companions.

Dogs Trust Kenilworth will show off these dogs and more, as part of the Flying Solo event, on Wednesday, 28th August between 12 pm and 7.30 pm at the Dogs Trust Kenilworth rehoming centre, Honiley Road, CV8 1NP.

Hero is looking for a home

Hero is a five-year-old Beagle who is looking for his forever home. He is a true beagle who loves to make his voice heard and is looking for an owner who likes a bit of mischief in their life. He can live with children aged 11 and above but would rather stay away from other dogs.

Narah is a polite 13-year-old Staffie mix who is a wonderful houseguest who loves to snooze in front of the fire with her favourite chew toy. She is friendly with every person she meets, always greeting them with a waggy tail. She is looking for a relaxed retirement home where she can chill out. As an older girl, she would like to live with secondary-aged children who will let her have her quiet time when needed.

Peter is a bouncy and social, two-year-old Lurcher. Peter is living his best life. He needs to be the only pet at home for now but loves to socialise with his friends when they’re out on a walk! If anything, Peter loves playing with other dogs too much, and needs to work on his manners and a home without another pet will allow him to wind down and take it easy. Peter can live with teenagers who are confident around dogs.

Flying Solo Day

Narah is at Dogs Trust Kenliworth waiting for a home

12pm – 7:30pm

Wednesday 28th August

Dogs Trust Kenilworth, Honiley Road, CV8 1NP

Flying Solo Day is the last event of Dogs Trust Kenilworth’s Summer of Events, which has seen the rehoming centre open the doors to the public for days to highlight different breeds, sizes and types of dogs available for rehoming at the centre.

Do you think you could be the right fit for Hero, Narah or Peter? Visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth to find out more information on the dogs available for rehoming.