Rotary award for caring man

President Dick Dixon presents the award to Tony Britton

Warwick Rotary has presented Tony Britton with their "meritorious service" for his work with dementia.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick Rotary Club presented its annual Meritorious Service Award to Tony Britton on Wednesday March 12th, in recognition of his work for the local community in setting up the “Pam Britton Trust for Dementia”.

Rotarian Jackie Crampton introduced Tony as a remarkable man who has invested all his time for the last 10 years bringing care and support to people living with Dementia, ensuring the memory of his wife Pam who developed early onset dementia and died in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finding little support whilst he cared for her, Tony set up “The Pam Britton Trust for Dementia” in 2014 and has formed a network of 11 support groups across Warwick and Leamington, and South Warwickshire providing support, practical advice and information to people with dementia, their families and carers.

Pam Britton Trust for Dementia

The Trust produces a “Little Pocket Book of Support” providing essential contacts to help people reach out for help, and can be obtained on request.

Tony was awarded the Queens award for Voluntary Service in 2022.

One in four people over 65 will develop a form of dementia, and 50% of those over 80 will have memory loss and find it difficult to live alone. Many in the audience had first hand experience of family members with dementia, and expressed their appreciation of his work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

President Dick Dixon said that he is a worthy recipient of the clubs annual award for his work on behalf of the community of Warwick, and presented him with a framed certificate and a cheque for £200 towards the work of the Pam Britton Trust.

For further information contact www.pbrittontrustfordementia.org.uk.