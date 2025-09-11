Rotary creative Climate Change exhibition is a hands down success

Scores of visitors turned out to support the launch of a Rotary project on the subject of Climate Change, last week.

The Handprints For Action Exhibition, organised by Heart of England Rotary Clubs, is the result of the collaborative efforts of more than 25 schools across Coventry and Warwickshire, as well as community groups and Rotary Clubs across the region.

The colourful flower collages – made up exclusively of handprints - were unveiled by The Lord Mayor of Coventry Rachel Lancaster at a special event at the city’s Holy Trinity Church, on September 5th. They will remain on display there until the end of the year.

Running alongside a program of activities, seminars and partnerships to help educate and raise awareness in the local community, it is the culmination of the latest initiative, which has been organised for the last 11 years by Heart of England Environment Officer and District Assistant Governor Gabrielle Back.

Lord Mayor of Coventry, Cllr Rachel Lancaster, Jonathan Wilding and Gabrielle Back.

Gabrielle said: “The launch was very busy and attended by visitors from the community, Rotary and schools. It’s a wonderful exhibition well worth seeing and worth all the effort. It’s amazing what can be created from simple hand prints.”

She added: “The project overall has been a huge success. Its purpose is to engage people in thinking about the environment and how their families interact with it and to encourage young people to explore what positive actions they and their families are already doing, or could do, to look after our planet. We might not know what our ecological or carbon footprint is, but we can keep track of our positive contributions to help heal the environment.”

The 28 collages will now also be incorporated into the Rotary Christmas tree festival and Lord mayor’s carol service in December as well as displayed at various locations including the Rotary District Conference on October 25th and Eco International Seminar in the spring and Nuneaton Museum.

Everyone who took part received a certificate. Primary schools involved in Coventry and Warwickshire included: Coten End School, Warwick; Shipston on Stour Primary School; Burton Green CofE Academy, Kenilworth; Bilton CofE Junior School and Paddox Primary School, both in Rugby; and Bishop Ullathorne Catholic School; Baginton Fields Academy; Cannon Park Primary School; Earlsdon Primary School; St Thomas More Catholic Primary School; Allesley Primary School; St Anne’s RC Primary School, all in Coventry.

Vistors appreciate the collages at Holy Trinity Church.

Themes over recent years of the Rotary Art project have included Oceans, Recycled Angels, Switch Off, Carbon Footprint, Around The World, Cut Down On Plastics, Green Hearts and Helping Hands. Planning is now under way for next year’s project on Endangered Species.

Any schools or groups interested in taking part can contact Gabrielle at: [email protected]

To find out more about the work of Heart of England Rotary or how you can help, visit: https://www.rotary-ribi.org/districts/homepage.php?DistrictNo=1060