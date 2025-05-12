Rotary project returns in memory of Rugby man

A pioneering screening programme to identify undiagnosed heart conditions in the young is being rolled out again in the West Midlands thanks to continued Rotary fundraising.

Run by CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), the project is particularly personal to Wylde Green Rotary Club’s President Paul Lane, whose son Anthony, from Rugby, died suddenly of cardiac arrest aged just 26.

The screening day, hosted by Sutton Coldfield Town FC on June 29th, is the second in what it is hoped will be of many for the area, thanks to Rotary grants and fundraising campaigns headed up by Paul.

The first screening in 2024 tested 103 young people, three of which were referred for further tests so potentially already saving three lives.

Anthony Lane

CRY, which has again been adopted as the Wylde Green Rotary Club Charity of the Year, works to prevent young sudden cardiac deaths through awareness, screening and research and supporting affected families – something he and his family have been very grateful for.

Paul said: “One Saturday morning in October 2022 Anthony was on his turbo trainer bike at home, exercising alone. His partner returned home after shopping to find him unresponsive on the floor. West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance attended but unfortunately Anthony had already passed away.

“It is believed that Anthony had an undiagnosed heart condition, from which he had no symptoms. This led us to CRY and we learned more about the research they're doing and their lobbying of politicians to try and get the UK government to test young people between the ages of 14 and 34.

“It is likely that Anthony’s heart ‘short-circuited’ and went into a lethal arrhythmia called ventricular fibrillation that causes sudden cardiac death if not treated immediately with CPR and defibrillation.”

Paul and Penny Lane with Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell at last year's event.

Paul, who has been a Rotarian for more than 20 years, added: “When I came to Wylde Green, knowing that membership within Rotary is a struggle, I thought it was important to do something that people could associate Rotary with outside of Santa's sleigh which is the thing everybody knows about us.

“They say events happen for a reason and Anthony’s passing away and our work with CRY has given us the ability to organise the screening session, which we're hoping we can do long term, and at the end of that people will hopefully start to associate Rotary with something different and we may have saved a young person’s life.”

Every week in the UK, around 12 young people, between ages of 14 and 35, die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition. 80% of these deaths will occur with no prior symptoms.

CRY uses a very simple, effective and non-invasive way of diagnosing most cardiac abnormalities. It is a quick, painless and affordable procedure called an electrocardiogram (ECG), which is reviewed by a specially trained medic. If a young person is found to have an abnormality, CRY will also swiftly refer them for Echocardiogram screening (ultrasound) and ongoing, more in-depth investigations, as necessary.

Anthony's friend Charlie Hodgson gets screened at last year's event.

Dr Steven Cox, CEO of Cardiac Risk in the Young, said: “It’s great news that our screening team will be returning to Sutton Coldfield to test the hearts of at least 100 more young people from the local area, in memory of Anthony Lane – and this is testament to the commitment and incredible support of the Wylde Green Rotary Club, with Anthony’s dad, Paul at the helm.

“To have been named Charity of the Year two years running is such an honour and I know that through this ongoing collaboration we will be able to identify more young people who may be at risk of ‘hidden’ heart conditions and ensure they are referred for appropriate investigations and treatment pathways.”

There is enough money to fund a further seven annual screening sessions in the town each at a cost of £6,800, in part thanks to Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust who have pledged £19,500 over three years.

The Rotary club has raised £6,500 and as CRY will be one of the President’s nominated charities for 2025/26, this is set to further increase. The Mercedes Memorial cup raised £3,100 and runners £3,000.

Anthony Lane, pictured right, with Paul and Penny Lane and brother Richard and sister Kat.

The screening session will again be supported on the day by Rotarians and volunteers and attended by Anthony’s friends and family as well as Sutton Coldfield MP Rt Hon Sir Andrew Mitchell.

Mr Mitchell said: ““it is a pleasure as Paul and his family’s MP to support once again this year. I’m very strongly in favour of this screening process which will help prevent unfathomable misery in many families. And I want to recognise the commitment, bravery and public spiritedness of Paul Lane and his family and their many friends and helpers who have done so much to advance this preventative approach. Thank you to you all.”

A talented mechanical engineer, Anthony was proud to land his dream job within the Formula One industry at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains in Northamptonshire, after graduating from Birmingham University in 2019. He was Technical Director for the University of Birmingham Racing (UBR) Team that competes at Silverstone each year. That year the Team came second, to-date the best results the Team have gained in its 26-year history in the international, yearly competition.

Last year the university’s Mechanical Engineering department held a memorial for Anthony and Paul and Penny recently unveiled a plaque renaming the university workshops as the Anthony Lane Memorial Workshop.

Colleagues at Mercedes at Brixworth have dedicated an annual Karting Cup to Anthony’s memory. It is presented by Paul and his wife Penny and raises money for Anthony’s Memorial Fund. In a special memorial tribute, his name was added to the nose cone of drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russells’ cars in the 2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix.

Paul, who now lives in Lichfield, said: “Anthony was a perfectly healthy young person who, like all young people, didn't go to the doctor and who thought he was invincible. One minute he was perfectly fit on his turbo trainer, the next minute he’s gone.

“It is so tragic that this happened but we like to think of this project as a lasting memorial to him. As far as Rotary is concerned, this is doing two things - it is potentially saving young lives and, from a purely selfish standpoint, is promoting Rotary.”

Anthony’s partner is also helping to run up the total when she takes part in The London Marathon on April 27th.

Meanwhile a date has already also been set for the third screening day in Sutton Coldfield, on June 14th next year, as well as a possible extra screening day in Rugby.