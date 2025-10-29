Rotary steps down from annual ‘Trees of Light’ fundraising campaign, with The Myton Hospices to take on festive dedications

After 24 years, The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa has announced it will no longer organise the much-loved Trees of Light campaign – a festive tradition where local people dedicate a light on the Christmas trees in Leamington Spa and Whitnash town centres in memory of loved ones.

Since its launch in 2001, Trees of Light has raised an incredible £103,542 for charity, with The Myton Hospices receiving a significant share. Over the years, the campaign has donated more than £85,000 to Myton, which could fund an Inpatient Bed for 190 days, helping ensure local people facing life-limiting illnesses receive the best possible care.

As one of the original founders of the event 24 years ago, Rotarian Barry Frith said: “We have been privileged to work with The Myton Hospices with the Trees of Light project for almost a quarter of a century.We have had the benefit of their enthusiasm and dedication which has resulted in so many people receiving top-class care at times of their greatest need. We continue to wish Myton well in their efforts to maintain their high level of services, just as we are grateful to the thousands of donors who have supported Trees of Light over the years."

Ruth Freeman, CEO at The Myton Hospices, said: “We are incredibly grateful to The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa for their generosity, dedication and hard work over so many years. Raising over £85,000 for Myton is an extraordinary achievement and we cannot thank them enough. Alongside the amazing individuals who have supported the campaign each year, they have played a vital role in ensuring we can be there for people when they need us most. Is has been a pleasure working with them, and everyone at Myton wishes them every success with their ongoing charitable work.”

(L-R) Myton's Rachael Ryan, Rotarians Barry Andrews and Michael Dorr, Myton's Kathryn Metcalfe, Rotarians Barry Frith and Mike Wilkinson, and Myton's Chris Willmott

The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa will continue supporting the local community through a range of fundraising events and service projects, building on its long record of charitable work in the area. You can find out more online at www.leamingtonrotary.co.uk

Whilst this marks the conclusion of the Trees of Light campaign, a milestone reached after years of success and careful planning, the opportunity to dedicate a light on a Christmas tree to someone special this festive season will continue through The Myton Hospices’ annual Light Up A Life services.

Held at each of their hospices, the community comes together at Light Up A Life to remember those no longer with us. Whether you wish to remember a loved one or simply show your support to The Myton Hospices, your dedication will help light up Myton’s hospices this Christmas and ensure they can care for more people, now and in the future.

Find out more and dedicate for someone special online at www.mytonhospice.org/LUAL