Georgina Liley and Robert Took have been traversing roads and waterways with theatre-for-all company Mikron

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have traded the safe confines of the theatre to weave their way across the UK performing in spaces including allotments, village halls and pubs.

Georgina Liley and Robert Took will be part of the four-strong cast when Mikron brings a musical tale of beach huts to Leamington Spa.

They will play ‘eccentric, passionate’ characters when they bring the sights and sounds of Fiddling on Sea to St Mary’s Allotments on August 24.

Mikron is bringing Operation Beach Hut to Leamington Spa.

Operation Beach Hut marks the 13th time that Yorkshire-based Mikron, a registered charity which tours by van and vintage narrowboat, has brought live outdoor theatre to the sunflower-dotted patch.

Liley trained at Rose Bruford College in Actor-Musicianship and has a run of panto at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft outside of her two years of shows with the highly versatile troupe.

‘The variation of characters I get to play is honestly one of my favourite parts of the job,’ she says. ‘They’re eccentric, passionate about their seaside environment and I think audiences will relate to the shared nostalgia we all have for our British beaches.’

The intrepid cast is currently touring ‘pay what you feel’ shows Beach Hut and Hush Hush! — a homage to the great minds of Hut 3 at Bletchley Park— across the country.

Robert Took in action with Mikron (Picture: Roblin photography)

To date, Britain’s most prolific theatre company has racked up more than 580,000 road miles, popping up at an average of 140 venues a year nationwide in recent times.

This season falls in the 53rd year of touring, a remarkable achievement for a company which is otherwise funded by donations, grants and tiered ‘friends’ packages.

‘No two days are the same,’ Liley says.

‘Seeing the show pop up and people stumbling across us on a canal towpath, pulling up a camping chair and seeing what Mikron is all about.’

Georgina Liley has found some indisputable pleasures on the road (Picture: Robling Photography)

The long hours on the road and canal have paid off in terms of awards and glowing reviews — and while there are no backstage trailers, the cast makes the most of little luxuries.

‘It’s been so far so good in 2025,’ Liley says.

‘We’ve been warmly received by audiences so far, and there’s a mutual agreement amongst cast members that a cooked breakfast on tour is one of life’s indisputable pleasures.’

Fellow cast member Robert Took appeared in Sunny Afternoon, a jukebox West End musical based on The Kinks, before joining Mikron in 2024.

‘It’s been a great process in rehearsals researching the characters and a real challenge playing someone a lot younger than me,’ he says.

‘I think audiences will get a real feeling of nostalgia from the show but also hopefully a sense of determination to keep our seaside towns alive and well.’

Took reflected on the gamut of venues of all shapes and sizes in this year’s summer and waterways tour, which began at the Wharf Inn in Welford, Northamptonshire, in May, and is due to end at Coton Mill in Gnosall, Staffordshire, on August 31.

‘Every venue is different and brings fresh challenges to us as a cast,’ he says.

‘This keeps us on our toes and makes every show slightly different for the audience, so no show is ever exactly the same, which is incredibly refreshing.’

Rain is always a threat but the company has shown in previous years at the allotment that they will press on no matter what the heavens bring, while heatwaves are another factor to contend with this year.

Took’s outlook is typical of the roving troupe.

‘It’ll be sunny on the allotment, whatever the weather,’ he says.

*Operation Beach Hut will be performed at St. Mary’s Allotments, Radford Road, Leamington Spa, CV31 1LQ, on Sunday, August 24 – 2pm start

**No tickets required, a pay-what-you-feel collection will be taken after the show