Royal seal of approval for RYSE 3D’s record year

One of the UK’s leading disruptors in additive manufacturing has celebrated its best-ever year in style by being presented with its King’s Award for Innovation.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RYSE 3D, the brainchild of 28-year-old entrepreneur Mitchell Barnes, has seen sales increase by 58% over the last twelve months as its ability to deliver 3D printing production parts quickly has seen it race towards a near £5m turnover.

The Shipston-on-Stour-based company has also created ten new jobs, added new export markets and launched LANDR 500, a large format FDM printer that is designed and built in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, was welcomed to its state-of-the-factory as part of the King’s Award celebrations for their 24-strong workforce, suppliers and customers.

(l-r) Cameron Barnes and Mitchell Barnes (both RYSE 3D) celebrate the King’s Award with Tim Cox (Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire), grandparents May and John and mum Corina.

Mitchell Barnes, Founder of RYSE 3D, commented: “For a company of our size to be recognised at this stage is tremendous and it’s all down to the courage, commitment and hard work of our staff…this event was to say a big thank you to them.

“The profile of the King’s Award is like no other and we have seen huge interest from new and existing clients in the US, as well as from potential customers in sectors we never thought would be suited to additive manufacturing.”

He continued: “Our 3D printed moulds - that allow UK manufactures to compete with low cost overseas operators - was the reason we won the prestigious title, but that’s just the first part of our story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RYSE 3D has evolved from a start-up in Mitchell’s mum’s garage to a modern-day industrial success story, supplying 23 Hypercar projects with components destined for HVAC units, brake ducts and wing mirror vision systems.

Automotive is just one sector that is benefiting from the company’s technical expertise and bank of more than one hundred 3D printers at its manufacturing hub in Warwickshire.

Aerospace, medical, renewables and even pest control specialists have been quick to engage to find new ways to build components and products more efficiently, sustainably and cost effectively.

Mitchell, who is joined in the business by Dhilon Sudra, went on to add: “Innovation is what we’re all about and this was reflected in the launch of LANDR 500 earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We needed a new large format printer, but this was going to set us back £150,000 which, at the time, wasn’t possible. So instead, we decided to design, build and put in place our own version that features an expansive 500x500x500mm build volume and gives customers the power and speed to build larger and more complex parts.

“This was a ‘Eureka moment’. We created technology that was a fraction of the cost, a third of the weight and half the footprint of more established models, yet under extensive testing more than matched them in performance.

“Keeping innovation as part of our DNA is what sets us apart from much bigger rivals and something we are looking to capitalise on in 2025.”

Mitchell took this powerful message to No 10 Downing Street earlier this month when he was invited by the Prime Minister to be part of a small business leaders’ breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He concluded: “My message was simple…invest in UK manufacturing, give growth companies access to finance and ensure we anchor more technology at home, commercialising it for our benefit and nobody else’s.”