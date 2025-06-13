Rugby author hopes children will be 'quackers' about fun new picture book
Tom Tinn-Disbury is the author/illustrator behind Delivery Duck.
It’s the first in a quacking new series and is a fun-filled story with messages of perseverance and positivity.
When Tom studied animation at university, he realised that the best part of the process was writing stories and drawing characters and not necessarily making them move.
After a brief foray into film editing and broadcast TV, Tom decided to pursue a career in picture book making.
He uses a mix of pens, pencils, paint, and Photoshop to create his art - and coffee and sandwiches to write and illustrate his stories at his home in Rugby.
Tom said his new book is “perfect for little ones obsessed with the post-people and delivery drivers who knock on their doors”.
Delivery Duck, from Kibworth Books, will be available next month at Hunts Bookshop in Rugby and other major outlets.
