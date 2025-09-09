Rugby care home celebrates reviews achievement
Carehome.co.uk is often one of the first places people will look when searching for a care home for a loved one, and is independently run to ensure that all reviews are vetted and come from people who have genuine experience of the homes that they are reviewing.
General Manager of Overslade House, Genoveva Tamasi, said: ’We are beyond thrilled to finally reach an overall score of 10 on carehome.co.uk and it just goes to show what a credit to the home the team at Overslade House really are.
"I am so proud of all of their hard work and dedication to the people they care for and that’s definitely why we have this score – because they truly are people that care.’
Deputy Manager, Merline Geevamoney, added: ‘Our staff here are incredible, we all work together as team to ensure our residents have whatever they need. Ultimately that’s what we are about – happy residents! It means the world that the reviews we get are all from relatives or residents who have taken the time to voice their opinions. Thank you to you all!’
Overslade House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Overslade House Care Home provides residential, dementia & respite care.