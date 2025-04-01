Rugby care home presents cheque to local club
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Happy Circle is a friendly village social club with around 50 or more regular members and have been meeting in Croft for the last 62 years.
They meet every two weeks on a Thursday. The Croft Harry Circle enjoy various activities during the afternoon, such as bingo and raffles and chat with friends old and new.
Refreshments and snacks are served by volunteers and everyone enjoys a very pleasant social afternoon.
Several times a year, outings are organised to various places of interest. These can be half-day or full-day trips (with lunch or tea included) and always finish off the year with a Christmas Dinner and a special outing. The charge for these outings is very
reasonable and is subsidised by the club and any donations they receive. Their aim is to bring residents of the village together regularly, especially any who may be living alone, in order to help them maintain a social network and lessen any feelings of isolation or loneliness.
The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.
The care home welcomed Alan Wing, Secretary/Treasurer for The Croft Happy Circle along with members and committee members, Maureen Collins – President, Diane Wing – Leader, Jean Robson – Member, Pauline Rudkin – Member, to a small gathering in the home with live entertainment and Afternoon Tea to receive the cheque from Resident Ambassador Anne Fletcher and celebrate being awarded the grant.
Alan, Secretary/Treasurer, said “We are very grateful for this donation and this will help immensely towards offering outings to people feeling alone or isolated”.
Violeta Baesu, General Manager at Overslade House Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities, the Croft Happy Circle is close to our hearts as we also try to alleviate the feelings of isolation or loneliness in our home and also people struggling with mental health. Our doors are always open to join us for Afternoon Tea or events and activities.