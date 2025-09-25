A small business in Rugby is going from strength to strength from the “ideal base” of the Sir Frank Whittle Business Centre.

Ellis Brooke, created by directors Jemil Antoni and Paul Bunting, moved into the centre in September 2023, occupying a 148 sq ft small office space as a startup estate agency.

The business started with just the two directors and following their growth they took on another staff member last year and are now in the process of recruiting another, having moved into a larger unit this summer.

“We heard about the Sir Frank Whittle Business Centre from one of our shareholders who had used the facilities in the past and it has proved to be the perfect base,” said Jemil.

“The first unit that we occupied was an ideal starting point for just the two of us and now that the business has grown so quickly, we are moving to a bigger unit within the centre as we are currently looking for a fourth team member to join us.

“The business centre gives us everything we need and more. There is a great sense of community, especially with certain events organised throughout the year, for example at Christmas. But on a day-to-day basis the centre has a really positive vibe. The reception team here is a huge support for us - frankly, they are vital to our day-to-day working.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy, Cllr Rob Howard, said: “Our business centres across the county are a big component of the business support we provide, and it is great to hear that the Sir Frank Whittle Business Centre has proved such a perfect base for Ellis Brooke.

“That is exactly what our business centres aim to do: provide a springboard for people like Jemil and Paul, with their skills and ideas and hard work, to start, establish and grow their businesses to help support local communities and strengthen the local economy.”

Alongside the available industrial units, the Sir Frank Whittle Business Centre also offers serviced offices and hotdesking facilities. For more information about the centre, email [email protected].