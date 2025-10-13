Rugby charity celebrated for safeguarding communities with 'rescue ready' defibrillators

A Rugby-based charity is being celebrated as part of a national day which raises awareness of cardiac arrest and supports people to learn CPR.

OurJay Foundation is being celebrated as a Restart a Heart Hero for safeguarding Warwickshire communities with a groundbreaking solar and wind powered defib cabinet.

Restart a Heart Day takes place on Thursday, October 16.

It is recommended that Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) maintain a temperature of 10 degrees or more. This is to ensure the battery doesn’t fail and the pads do not degrade. Alongside the proper regular checks, this ensures a defibrillator is always ‘rescue ready’.

Representatives from OurJay and Princethorpe College with Turtle’s unique wind and solar powered defib cabinet. Below: Turtle’s unique wind and solar powered defib cabinet at Houlton, Rugby’s newest community delivered by Urban&Civic.

There was no suitable location with an electricity supply available in Houlton’s wildlife corridor or at Princethorpe College’s sport pitches for an OurJay Foundation donated public AED cabinet.

The stand-alone cabinets, which have two solar panels and a turbine designed to withstand and harness storm force gales can be installed on any solid surface with bolts.

Until last year, there was no viable solution for sports pitches, leisure destinations and remote places without power. OurJay is an early adopter of Turtle Medical’s innovation, the first and only failsafe, off-grid defib solution which could save lives in countless remote locations.

The Restart a Heart Day initiative is led by Resuscitation Council UK, supported by British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross, St John Ambulance, the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, NHS England, Save a Life for Scotland, Save a Life Cymru, and Northern Ireland Ambulance.

OurJay Foundation, set up in memory 18-year-old Jamie Rees, who collapsed and later died after having a cardiac arrest in 2022, Princethorpe College and Urban&Civic have welcomed the creative approach to closing the care gap. They are being praised as Restart a Heart Heroes by Turtle for being determined to protect people and help increase out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates.

Every second counts when a person goes into cardiac arrest; for every minute that passes without defibrillation, the chance of survival decreases by up to 10 per cent.

But in the most disadvantaged areas, the nearest 24/7 accessible defibrillator is on average a round trip of over a mile, or 1.8km, according to research supported by British Heart Foundation. In rural areas this can increase significantly.

Mike Dowson, the engineer behind the unique solar and wind powered defibrillator cabinet, said: “It’s important for our Restart a Heart Heroes like OurJay, Princethorpe College and Urban&Civic to be celebrated. They were not satisfied to leave members of the community at risk, and they will inspire other places without electrical connection.

“We spent two years undertaking research, development and feasibility studies because we knew there were too many villages, communities and leisure destinations where people were in a vulnerable position if they were to suffer a cardiac arrest.

“Warwickshire is leading the way thanks to OurJay and there is an opportunity for many people to feel more protected, whether in their home, walking their dog or playing sports.”

For more information about Turtle’s defibrillator cabinets, bleed control cabinets and lifesaving equipment, visit www.turtlemedical.co.uk or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.