Rugby couple’s campaign to transform secondary education for students with Down syndrome gets off to a great start

A groundbreaking campaign to transform secondary education for students with Down syndrome has already reached 25 per cent of its £40,000 fundraising target – within just days of its official launch.

The fundraiser has been spearheaded by Rugby couple Dave Hands and his wife Rachel. Their daughter, Ella, who has Down syndrome, is due to start secondary school in 2026. While her primary education has been overwhelmingly positive, the couple said they were "shocked by the lack of understanding and support" in many of the secondary schools they visited.

"On several visits, we were met with a look of fear,” said Dave. “We want Ella—and thousands of children like her—to have access to the same quality of mainstream education as their peers. This programme is about giving schools the tools and confidence to make that happen.”

The campaign is being led by Midlands-based logistics company LTS Global Solutions - where Dave is the managing director and Rachel is head of HR and communications - in partnership with national parent-led charity Down Syndrome UK (DSUK). The aim is to ensure secondary schools across the UK are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to create truly inclusive learning environments for students with Down syndrome.

The ambitious project will fund the development of a comprehensive Secondary Education Programme, designed to launch in September 2026. The programme will offer secondary schools accredited training, practical tools, and ongoing expert support in areas such as literacy, numeracy, communication, and social engagement.

Developed by Dr Becky Baxter, DSUK’s director of education and speech and language therapy, the programme will support every member of school staff—from teachers to lunchtime supervisors—through a subscription-based online portal featuring training modules, downloadable resources, and live expert sessions.

Rachel added: “Children with Down syndrome can thrive in mainstream education, but only if staff understand how to support them. This initiative will change lives.”

With early momentum building and a quarter of the target already raised, the team is calling on individuals, businesses, and communities to help bring this vision to life.

Nicola Enoch, founder and CEO of Down Syndrome UK, said: “There are around 4,000 students with Down syndrome currently in UK secondary schools. With the right training, schools can make a lasting difference—not just to students’ education, but to their future opportunities in life.”

To learn more or support the campaign, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/ltsglobalsolutionssecondaryeducation