Rugby drink driver was FOUR times over the legal limit

Police arrested a drink driver in Rugby yesterday (Monday, September 1) who was four times over the legal limit.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Strange and PC Macdonald attended an RTC in Long Lawford but the driver left the scene.

They caught up with him and he provided a positive roadside breath test of nearly four times the legal limit. He was then arrested for drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They spotted a vehicle driving 'strangely' in Newbold Road. Checks showed that it had no valid insurance.

Police catch up with one of the illegal drivers.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver provided a breath test of just over twice the legal limit.

A Rugby Police spokesman said: “He's on his way to custody having been arrested for drink driving and no insurance.”