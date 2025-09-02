Rugby drink driver was FOUR times over the legal limit
PC Strange and PC Macdonald attended an RTC in Long Lawford but the driver left the scene.
They caught up with him and he provided a positive roadside breath test of nearly four times the legal limit. He was then arrested for drink driving.
They spotted a vehicle driving 'strangely' in Newbold Road. Checks showed that it had no valid insurance.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver provided a breath test of just over twice the legal limit.
A Rugby Police spokesman said: “He's on his way to custody having been arrested for drink driving and no insurance.”