Rugby drug dealer jailed after police seize ketamine, MDMA and ecstasy from his home

A Rugby drug dealer has been jailed after police seized ketamine, MDMA and ecstasy from his home.

Nathan York, 21, appeared at Warwick Crown Court on May 9 and has been sentenced to prison for supplying class A and class B drugs.

In October 2024, an intelligence led, proactive investigation took place into the supply of class A drugs in Rugby.

Officers from Warwickshire Police worked alongside the Regional Organised Crime Unit, where ketamine, MDMA and ecstasy were seized from York’s home address.

He was arrested and charged, and subsequently pleaded guilty at court where he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for being concerned in the supply of the drugs.

As part of the wider investigation, a firearm was also retrieved from a location in Leicestershire.

A 21-year-old man from Lutterworth was convicted of possession of a firearm, and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment’, suspended for two years.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Simon Harvey from Rugby’s Serious Organised Crime team said: “This investigation involved working with our partners at West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit and external Firearms Examiners, as well as our Scenes of Crime Officer colleagues and the Crown Prosecution Service.

“It was a successful outcome which has removed a viable firearm off the street and removed a drug supply line from our communities – ultimately safeguarding the general public.”