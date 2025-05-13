Rugby electrical contractor moving to the next level

A Warwickshire electrical contractor has recruited extra staff and transformed its premises after receiving financial support from an energy efficiency programme.

Hertz Electrical was started in 2018 by Andy Wood in Somers Road, Rugby, with four employees to provide electrical installation and maintenance for domestic and commercial customers throughout Coventry and Warwickshire.

The 130 sqm premises were in need of a complete overhaul to take the business to the next level so Andy got in touch with Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub to see if there was any support available.

Adam Plumb, who covers Rugby for the Growth Hub, put Andy in touch with the Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service (WBEAS).

Back, from the left, Debbie Yates and Andy Wood from Hertz Electrical, with Adam Plumb (CW Growth Hub). Front, from the left, Louisa Smith (Warwickshire County Council) and Denise Osborne (Coventry City Council)

The pilot BEAS programme is being run in the West Midlands through the West Midlands Combined Authority with Warwickshire County Council being allocated £1.25 million, with further funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, via Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils.

Warwickshire County Council has appointed Coventry City Council to carry out the energy audits and this was completed by Business Energy Adviser Denise Osborne.

That led to Hertz Electrical successfully applying to Warwickshire County Council for a WBEAS grant of £37,561 for a roller shutter door, double glazing, wall insulation, roof insulation, a water heater and voltage optimiser.

Andy Wood, Founder and Director at Hertz Electrical, said a total of £150,000 had been invested to totally upgrade the site which has also led to three new recruits this year – a solar apprentice and two fully-qualified electricians – to take their number of employees to 16.

He said: “Previously, the insulation was non-existent which meant it was always cold even when the heating was on, there was limited desk space and storage space was a struggle.

“Now, the walls are fully insulated which has made it much warmer, we fitted solar panels ourselves, the water heater has been upgraded, and we now have enough room to store solar panels.

“We have new furniture, carpets and LED lighting and the whole place has been painted so we are feeling more confident about the future.

“We’re in a growing business sector because of the push towards renewables and the changes in technology. Over the last five years there has been so many changes in the industry.

“We really appreciate having the grant because without it we wouldn’t have been able to make these changes for another two years. We needed better premises to support our growth and now we have that.”

Debbie Yates, Business Operations Manager at Hertz Electrical, added: “From an employee’s point of view, the difference it has made to the team is really important as well as potential new clients and employees.

“The team working here feel a sense of pride in their new surroundings and it’s made them excited for the future.”

Adam Plumb, Account Manager at Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, said the high standard of the refurbishment was testament to Andy and his team.

“I can’t believe the difference the grant and the investment by Andy has made to the site, it looks totally different,” he said.

“Hertz Electrical has built up a loyal customer base which is split between 40 per cent domestic clients and 60 per cent commercial customers, and this has laid the foundations to expand the business further.”

The grant from the WBEAS has led to savings of 0.701 tonnes of CO2 and £1,292 in energy costs.

David Ayton-Hill, Director of Economy and Place at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Our priority is to support businesses to become more sustainable and the WBEAS audit allows businesses to understand where they can make changes to become more energy efficient.

“It’s great to see the support and impact the WBEAS audit has made to Hertz Electrical, which has led to both energy and cost savings.

“The audit ticked so many boxes in helping the business to become greener, supporting the business to become more energy efficient while they are also expanding.”

Cllr Louise Robinson, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth, investment, digital and communications, said: “Energy efficiency has a vital role to play in creating a growing, greener economy and the refit of Hertz Electrical’s premises has supported the firm’s plans for growth, creating new jobs and helping the company compete in the rapidly growing – and changing – renewable energy sector.

“The Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service, part of our Business Growth Warwickshire programme, has delivered expert advice and grant support to businesses across the county, helping firms take the next step in their plans for growth while saving money on energy bills and playing a part in our greener economy.”

WBEAS was launched as part of the £4.6 million Business Growth Warwickshire Programme developed and commissioned jointly by Warwickshire County Council and the five district and borough councils in the county, with funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the County Council. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is funding an expansion to the service as part of the West Midlands Combined Authority-led pilot.