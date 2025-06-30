Rugby families enjoy fun in the sun at community picnic

On a sweltering Saturday, at a time when it is said, only mad dogs should venture out, Fareham Youth Partnership held their Free Family Community Fun Day at GEC Recreation Ground.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, despite the soaring temperatures the event attracted a good turnout of families, who came determined to enjoy their day out; to have a picnic and join in the fun.

Very popular among the pre-teens was the climbing wall; a fifteen-meter ascent up a vertical frame with foot and hand holds to enable them to reach the top. But it

was the climb down that had parents looking anxious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scenes from the day.

They watched as their son or daughter negotiated a safe descent and a soft landing.

The day went well however, with no injuries reported.

Chairman of the Fareham Youth Partnership, Jerry Roodhouse, said; “On, what is a very warm sunny day, it is great to see so many families enjoying themselves.

"The aim of the day is to create a community family feel without the pressure of having to pay for entry and entertainment. Everyone we spoke to said they had

enjoyed it, including stall holders.”

Rugby Mayor, Cllr Barbara Browne, who looked calm and cool in the tropical heat, spent time visiting the many stalls and displays on show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between stops, she said: “I’m having fantastic time in the sunshine. Jerry Roodhouse always organises a great day.

"And I was proud to see our fire, police and other core services on show.

“It was great to meet those wonderful people who work to keep our environment diverse and healthy.”